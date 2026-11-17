MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The joint exhibit featured six product categories and highlighted how GARVEE's U.S. warehouse network, spanning approximately 3 million square feet, supports fulfillment for large and heavy products.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GARVEE and MAXSA Innovations showcased automotive, garage and outdoor utility products at the 2026 SEMA Show, held Nov. 3–6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The lineup included vehicle lifts, cargo racks, metal carports and trailer tires.

GARVEE sells products from several of the featured categories on Amazon.com. Its U.S. warehouse network supports the storage and shipment of bulky products such as vehicle lifts, metal carports and ramps.

Product Categories on Display at SEMA 2026

GARVEE and MAXSA Innovations showcased equipment and accessories across six product categories:



Lifts, Hoists and Jacks - Equipment for lifting and servicing vehicles in shops and garages.

Cargo Racks and Bins - Cargo accessories for cars, SUVs and trucks.

Fuel Transfer Equipment - Portable equipment for transferring fuel, including diesel, to vehicles and farm equipment.

Metal Carports and Shelters - Covered storage for cars, pickups, RVs, boats, trailers and equipment.

Trailer and ATV Tires and Wheels - Tires and wheels for trailers and all-terrain vehicles. Ramps and Dollies - Equipment for loading and moving vehicles in shops, garages and showrooms.









GARVEE's SEMA 2026 product portfolio covered lifting, cargo management, fuel transfer, vehicle storage, trailer mobility and garage equipment.

From Online Demand to Local Delivery

GARVEE continues to invest in its North American supply chain to support its automotive and utility product portfolio. Through its directly operated warehouses and delivery fleet, the company works to improve the handling and delivery of large and heavy products, as well as post-purchase customer support.

For customers purchasing carports, vehicle lifts, ramps, tires and wheels, the experience depends on more than the product itself. Clear product information and product availability are important when placing an order. Safe handling, reliable delivery and responsive support are essential throughout fulfillment and after purchase.

GARVEE is expanding its U.S. warehouse network, which spans approximately 3 million square feet, as part of its long-term investment in North American logistics infrastructure. These investments are intended to bring inventory closer to customers, improve delivery reliability for large and heavy products and strengthen customer service as the brand grows across its automotive, garage, outdoor and commercial-use categories.









GARVEE continues to invest in U.S. warehousing and delivery capabilities for large and heavy products.

Making Product Information More Consistent and Accessible

SEMA 2026 also supported GARVEE's broader effort to make product information more useful, consistent and accessible across its interactions with customers and business partners.

The company is bringing together product categories, use cases, technical information, trade show materials and customer feedback within a structured product information framework. This helps teams connect the products buyers see at events with the information they need after the show, whether they are evaluating a vehicle lift, selecting a cargo rack, planning covered storage for an RV or sourcing equipment for a workshop.

Organizing this information makes it easier for customers to find products and helps GARVEE follow up with partners more quickly and communicate more clearly with customers about their specific needs. As GARVEE expands its North American product portfolio, this framework also provides a stronger foundation for AI-assisted search, product matching, customer service and internal collaboration.









The GARVEE and MAXSA Innovations teams met automotive aftermarket buyers and industry partners at SEMA 2026.

Looking Ahead

GARVEE will continue to develop practical products for automotive, garage, outdoor utility and vehicle storage applications in North America. Through product development, investment in local supply chains, structured product information and closer collaboration with industry partners, the company aims to help customers and businesses find solutions suited to their working environments.

About GARVEE

GARVEE is a solution-driven retail brand offering large products for home, garage, outdoor, automotive and commercial use. Its automotive and utility portfolio includes vehicle service equipment, cargo management accessories, fuel transfer products, covered storage solutions, trailer and ATV tires and wheels, ramps and dollies. GARVEE supports its North American growth through continued investment in warehousing, delivery and the customer experience.

CONTACT: Lexy Lei,...