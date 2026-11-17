MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Focusing on 100% hand-painted original oil paintings, museum-grade custom framing, and professional interior styling, ArtsGo empowers curated artists worldwide to reach everyday North American homes.

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtsGo, a vertical fine art and lifestyle aesthetics platform, officially announced its full-scale expansion across the North American market today. Backed by decades of deep-rooted expertise in art curation and client service, ArtsGo is dedicated to breaking down the barriers between prohibitively expensive traditional galleries and mass-produced, soulless prints. Through an all-in-one service ecosystem built on globally curated partner artists, 100% hand-painted original oil paintings , museum-grade custom framing, and professional spatial styling, ArtsGo brings authentic, collectible artworks directly into the daily lives of North American households.









For years, North American art enthusiasts shopping for home décor have faced a frustrating dilemma: either pay steep markups at traditional galleries and auction houses, or settle for generic, mass-produced reproductions on mainstream e-commerce sites. Meanwhile, countless gifted independent artists around the globe remain constrained by cross-border logistics, framing craftsmanship, and limited market access-preventing their work from reaching appreciative overseas collectors and families.

Born out of deep insight into the challenges facing both buyers and creators, ArtsGo embodies its core philosophy:“Paintings, hung in life.” The platform builds a direct, trusted bridge connecting exceptional creators worldwide with middle-to-high-income North American households.

“True fine art should neither remain locked behind intimidating gallery walls nor be replaced by cheap, machine-printed knockoffs,” said ZhiMin Huang, Founder of ArtsGo.“Drawing upon our team's decades of experience in art quality stewardship and client service, we hand-select the most vibrant original hand-painted works from around the world for North American families. Paired with our professional framing and interior styling guidance, every painting arrives ready to elevate our customers' living spaces-while ensuring that dedicated artists everywhere receive fair commercial rewards and recognition for their craft.”

Returning to Artistic Authenticity: Hand-Painted Craftsmanship, Custom Framing & Interior Styling

Setting itself apart from marketplaces flooded with inkjet prints, ArtsGo anchors its value in authentic hand-painted artistry and white-glove service, delivering a seamless, high-end art-buying experience for North American consumers:



Globally Curated Artists & 100% Hand-Painted Originals: ArtsGo maintains a rigorous artist curation standard, bringing together accomplished independent painters and signed creators from around the world. Every oil and acrylic piece on the platform is painted entirely by hand-preserving genuine brushstroke textures, rich color depth, and lasting archival value-and is sourced directly from the artist without traditional gallery middleman markups.

Museum-Grade Custom Framing & Local Fulfillment: Guided by the belief that the right frame completes the painting, ArtsGo operates a dedicated custom framing and finishing service. From gallery-wrapped canvas stretching and sustainable solid wood or sleek metal frame selection to multi-point quality inspections and safe last-mile domestic delivery, customers enjoy a hassle-free experience-every artwork arrives ready to hang right out of the box. Professional Interior Styling Guidance: Tailored to real-world home décor needs, ArtsGo offers curated recommendations organized by subject, artistic style, color palette, and room setting (such as living rooms, bedrooms, and studies). This helps shoppers effortlessly discover the perfect focal piece for their home aesthetic, backed by a 30-day satisfaction and free return guarantee.

Assisted by Smart Technology & AI: Expanding Artistic Horizons and Creator Monetization

While keeping hand-painted originals at the heart of its business, ArtsGo also integrates smart technology and AI-assisted tools to enrich how art lives in everyday spaces and open new revenue streams for partner artists:



AI-Assisted Customization & Officially Licensed Art Merchandise: With proper copyright authorization, shoppers can use ArtsGo's built-in web-based AI design tool to adapt their favorite artwork motifs onto everyday lifestyle goods-including footwear, bags, and soft home furnishings. Every custom order automatically generates transparent royalty payouts directly to the originating artist. Zero-Barrier Global Brand Building for Artists: Beyond selling hand-painted originals directly to North American buyers and earning ongoing derivative royalties at zero onboarding cost, partner artists can leverage ArtsGo's free, white-label storefront builder and technical support. Requiring zero coding skills and zero inventory risk, artists can effortlessly launch and manage their own overseas art brands while focusing entirely on their creative practice.

Today, ArtsGo features thousands of in-stock, 100% hand-painted original oil paintings and has already helped decorate over 14,000 homes. Moving forward, ArtsGo will continue expanding its global network of curated artists and refining its framing and interior styling standards-making authentic, soulful hand-painted art a staple of modern North American living.

To explore globally curated hand-painted originals or experience one-stop art styling services, visit

About ArtsGo









ArtsGo is a North America-focused vertical fine art and lifestyle aesthetics platform dedicated to connecting exceptional global artists with modern households. Built on decades of industry expertise in art curation and client service, ArtsGo centers on globally curated partner artists, 100% hand-painted original oil paintings, custom framing, and interior styling guidance-complemented by AI-assisted design tools and officially licensed art merchandise. ArtsGo makes authentic global art attainable for everyday living while cultivating a sustainable, high-reward commercial ecosystem for artists worldwide.

CONTACT: ArtsGo Global Communications,...