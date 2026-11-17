Easily mounts within 12 inches of the ceiling with no outlets required. Offers flexible mounting options utilizing the included hardware or industrial-grade, double-sided adhesive tape.

Aware Buildings' UL 1484-certified battery-powered alarm offers property owners 10-year operating life and more from an established building technology company.

- Jerry KestenbaumNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With New York City's Local Law 157 natural gas detector deadline approaching on January 1, 2027, Aware Buildings has announced the launch and availability of its NG-101 battery-powered natural gas detector. Featuring a 10-year life, it is designed specifically for residential building owners, property managers, co-op and condominium boards, and apartment residents seeking an affordable, compliant solution.The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB)'s October 13, 2026 public announcement provides comprehensive guidance for NYC building owners and residents on the LL157 requirements for deploying natural gas alarms. Aware Buildings NG-101 is explicitly listed in that DOB communication as a UL 1484-certified brand that meets the city's strict requirements. Priced at approximately $53 per detector, the NG-101 combines advanced low-power methane sensing technology, a 10-year operating design, an 85-decibel audible alarm, a clean white aesthetic and a five-year manufacturer's warranty."Because the law requires installation of gas detectors within 12 inches of the ceiling where there's usually no outlet, the challenge wasn't simply detecting natural gas," said Jerry Kestenbaum, CEO and Founder of Aware Buildings. "It was developing a detector that could reliably monitor for methane for 10 years relying only on batteries."Local Law 157: Mandate Affects Millions of ApartmentsNew York City's Local Law 157, as amended by Local Law 102 of 2025, requires natural gas detectors in covered residential buildings that have gas-powered appliances, stoves or ovens by January 1, 2027. The requirement affects apartment buildings, co-ops, condominiums, and rental properties throughout the five boroughs. Aware Buildings estimates that approximately 2 million to 2.5 million apartments are affected by the mandate.Methane is lighter than air, so detectors must be positioned near the ceiling where electrical outlets are rarely available. The NG-101's battery-powered design eliminates the need for hardwiring, offering property managers a practical way to meet the approaching mandate without replacing batteries during the detector's intended service life.An Affordable Alternative from an Experienced SupplierWhen the original mandate approached implementation in 2025, there was only a single supplier of battery-powered detectors worldwide, and no domestic suppliers. Supply was uneven and costly, with market prices of $80 to over $90 per detector. Aware Buildings actively advocated for a deadline postponement to encourage healthy market competition, and provide time to develop more and local options. The subsequent implementation delay until January 2027 has had the desired effect. At approximately $53 per unit, the NG-101 represents a significant cost reduction, translating to roughly $40,000 in equipment savings for a 1,000-unit building portfolio. Industry-wide, the $40 cost reduction on an estimate 2.4 million devices represents a $100 million savings to New Yorkers.Having a choice of better and more local suppliers matters. "When you install safety equipment designed to last 10 years, you want confidence that the company supplying it will still be available to provide technical support," Kestenbaum added. Aware Buildings's unmatched 26 years of experience and reputation providing technology to the NYC residential property management industry means that owners and residents can buy and deploy with confidence.In addition to its NG-101 standalone alarm, Aware Buildings is also offering a wireless-connected version of the NG-101 which provide centralized notifications to building management when an alarm is triggered, ensuring safety even if an apartment is unoccupied.Ordering and AvailabilityThe Aware Buildings NG-101 is available for purchase immediately. Building managers seeking volume pricing or delivery arrangements can find documentation and ordering forms at Aware Buildings Natural Gas Solutions.About Aware BuildingsAware Buildings is at the forefront of wireless leak detection, innovative wireless sensing, monitoring, and safety technologies for residential and commercial properties. Building on 26 years of property management industry experience, the company combines practical engineering, long-life sensor technology, and centralized monitoring capabilities to make advanced building safety more accessible and affordable.

Batya Kestenbaum

Aware Buildings

+1 212-433-4444 ext. 101

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Aware Buildings Launches New 10-Year Natural Gas Detector for NYC Local Law 157 Ahead of January '27 Compliance Deadline News Provided By Aware Buildings November 17, 2026, 05:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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