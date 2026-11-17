Quantum-Safe Banking: From Readiness to Trust” at the NPSec × HPT Executive Leadership Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on 7 November 2026

Dr. Huynh walks banking leaders from Vietnam and Cambodia through SpecterAI's five-stage path to quantum-safe readiness: Discover, Classify, Assess, Migrate and independent Validate.

VIETNAM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpecterAI Quantum Security, a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) compliance, migration consulting, independent validation and training company operating across Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region, addressed senior leaders from Vietnamese banks and from 11 Cambodian banks at the Executive Leadership Forum 2026, the Financial Services Cybersecurity & AI Leadership Forum hosted by NP-Secure (NPSec) and HPT Vietnam Corporation in Ho Chi Minh City on 7 November 2026.Held under the theme“Secure Today. Stronger Tomorrow.”, the forum brought together business leaders, technology executives and banking sector experts to discuss cybersecurity trends, AI-driven threats and practical strategies for building resilience, with cybersecurity and AI governance framed as strategic leadership responsibilities rather than technical concerns.Dr. Peter Phuc Huynh, Chairman APAC of SpecterAI Quantum Security, delivered the session“Quantum-Safe Banking: From Readiness to Trust” as part of the forum's compliance and quantum-readiness program. Rather than presenting quantum computing as a threat, he framed post-quantum migration as the next upgrade of the trust banks promise their customers, and as a decision leaders can act on now.“My sincere thanks to NP-Secure and HPT for inviting SpecterAI to speak, and for bringing bank leaders from Vietnam and Cambodia into one room,” said Dr. Huynh.“Quantum readiness is not a story about fear. It is the next upgrade of the trust every bank already promises its customers. The banks that start now will define what that trust means for the next decade.”The session came eleven days after the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published the final version of NIST IR 8547, Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards, on 27 October 2026. The final report deprecates every approved strength of RSA and elliptic-curve cryptography after 2030, disallows them after 2035, and names ML-KEM-768 as the recommended default for key establishment.Key messages from the session.Long-lived data deserves protection today. Encrypted traffic can be captured now and decrypted once a capable quantum computer exists. The same logic works in banks' favor: whatever is moved to quantum-safe protection today stays protected tomorrow..Decide without predicting the date. Using Michele Mosca's X + Y > Z framework, Dr. Huynh showed that the one lever leaders control is how long their migration takes, and that every month of preparation shortens it..A five-stage path to readiness. Discover, Classify, Assess and Migrate are best run by a bank's own teams and delivery partners; the fifth stage, Validate, must be independent..Configured is not the same as protected. Hybrid post-quantum connections can silently fall back to classical cryptography when a partner system does not support them, with no error and no alert. Only testing live connections reveals it..Five leadership moves for the next 90 days. Name an executive owner; start the cryptographic inventory; write PQC and crypto-agility into procurement; pilot one hybrid TLS channel; and define what“ready” means, with an independent party to verify it.“Delivery partners who know a bank's systems are best placed to discover, assess and migrate,” Dr. Huynh added.“But assurance must come from eyes that did not build those systems. No organization can independently validate work it performed itself. Banks already live by that principle in audit and penetration testing, and quantum readiness should follow it too.”“The Executive Leadership Forum 2026 brings financial leaders together at a time when cyber threats are growing in scale and sophistication,” said Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nam, Deputy CEO of HPT Vietnam Corporation.“Working closely with SpecterAI and NP-Secure, we will continue to invest in expertise and technology to help organizations across the region build lasting cyber resilience.”The forum builds on SpecterAI's strategic partnership with HPT, signed in June 2026, with a detailed action roadmap signed on 28 October 2026. SpecterAI continues to work with banks and training partners in Vietnam and Cambodia to build cryptographic inventories, plan migration and obtain independent validation of quantum-safe readiness.About SpecterAI Quantum SecuritySpecterAI Quantum Security is a post-quantum cryptography company that provides PQC compliance, migration consulting, independent validation and education. Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, it helps banks, enterprises and government agencies prepare for the quantum era through PQC readiness assessments, independent validation against NIST FIPS 203, 204 and 205, and professional training. Learn more at .About HPT Vietnam CorporationHPT Vietnam Corporation is a leading Vietnamese IT services and technology solutions provider with more than 30 years of experience in consulting, system integration and technology implementation. HPT serves banking, finance and the public sector, supporting digital transformation and cybersecurity initiatives. More information:About NP-SecureNP-Secure is a Cambodia-based IT and Cybersecurity Solutions Provider, delivering comprehensive technology solutions to help organizations strengthen security, protect critical assets, and support digital transformation.NP-Secure specializes in Cybersecurity, Network Infrastructure, Data Center, Identity & Access Management, and Professional Services, serving banking, financial institutions, and enterprise customers.

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Specter AI Quantum Security

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SpecterAI Briefs Vietnamese and Cambodian Bank Leaders on Quantum-Safe Readiness at NPSec × HPT Forum News Provided By Specter AI Quantum Security November 17, 2026, 05:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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