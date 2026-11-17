MN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --With more than 15 years of experience across strategic sourcing, procurement transformation, and legal and commercial matters, Jovelyn Larson brings a thoughtful, people-centered perspective to enterprise leadership.Minneapolis, Minnesota - Jovelyn Larson believes procurement can do far more than negotiate contracts and manage costs. At its best, it can help an organization make sound decisions, manage risk, strengthen supplier relationships, and create value that lasts.Today, Jovelyn serves as Vice President of Strategic Sourcing at Wells Fargo, where her work focuses on complex sourcing and commercial matters and requires collaboration across Technology, Legal, Risk, Finance, and business leadership. Effective procurement leaders, she believes, must understand the priorities, risks, and long-term consequences surrounding a transaction.For Jovelyn, procurement is an opportunity to bring clarity to complex decisions. Cost matters, but so do the risks an organization accepts, the dependencies it creates, and whether a decision will continue to serve the enterprise after the contract is signed.Her leadership style is thoughtful and collaborative. She believes influence begins with listening, yet also requires confidence to raise difficult issues, judgment to challenge assumptions, and humility to remain open to different perspectives. Often, leadership means helping people with different priorities move toward a sound decision.An Education Built Across Two CountriesJovelyn earned a degree in Political Science from Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology and a Juris Doctor in the Philippines. After coming to the United States, she submitted her Philippine transcripts to World Education Services for a course-by-course credential evaluation. The evaluation provided U.S. institutions with a detailed assessment of her studies. With that foundation recognized, she continued her education without unnecessarily repeating fully credited subjects.She went on to complete a paralegal program, earn a Master of Business Administration from Bethel University, and receive a Master of Laws in Business Law, an advanced postgraduate law degree, from the University of Minnesota Law School. She also holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification and is certified as a Neurodiversity Coach.Before joining Wells Fargo, Jovelyn held leadership roles at Huntington National Bank, TCF Bank, and Medtronic, where she built teams and capabilities, shaped operating models, centralized contract management, supported integration, and strengthened sourcing and supplier governance. Her legal education taught her to distinguish assumptions from evidence, while procurement connected that discipline to implementation, supplier performance, risk, and long-term value.Contributing to the Future of ProcurementJovelyn has developed a distinct thought-leadership voice at the intersection of strategic sourcing, procurement transformation, responsible artificial intelligence, human judgment, governance, and enterprise value.Through ProcureCon, Marcus Evans, Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON), ISM Twin Cities, the American Association of Procurement, Supply Chain, and Tourism Management (AAPSCM), and Reuters Events, she shares insights drawn from her legal and commercial training, professional observations, and experience navigating complex enterprise environments.In May 2026, Jovelyn served as a keynote speaker at the Marcus Evans Chief Procurement Officer Summit, where she presented Beyond Digital: Redesigning the Human Operating System of Procurement for an AI-Driven Enterprise. The keynote explored how human judgment, leadership capacity, and operating models can shape enterprise outcomes.At ProcureCon West in 2026, she presented Launching Initiatives That Stick: Elevating Sourcing and Procurement's Role in Business Success, examining how alignment, execution discipline, and organizational capability help transformation endure. At SSON's Shared Services & Outsourcing Week in 2025, she joined a panel on aligning supply-chain measures with business objectives and resilience.Jovelyn also contributed extensively to the Reuters Events white paper Putting Procurement into the Strategic Centre, offering perspectives on corporate strategy, supplier governance, responsible automation, talent development, and enterprise value. Through ISM Twin Cities and AAPSCM, she has contributed to conversations on governance, accountability, and human oversight.In 2026, Procurement Magazine included Jovelyn in its Top 10 Strategic Sourcing Leaders in the US. She was also recognized at AAPSCM's 2026 Global Summit with the Distinguished Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Leadership Award.Artificial Intelligence and Human JudgmentJovelyn sees AI's potential to organize information, identify patterns, improve workflows, and give professionals more time for interpretation, collaboration, and judgment. She believes greater technological capability makes human judgment more important, not less.AI can generate recommendations, but people must still test reliability, identify gaps, reconcile competing interests, consider consequences, and remain accountable for risk. Her guiding principle is straightforward:AI will change the work, but human judgment will create the value.Supplier and technology decisions can affect data, intellectual property, compliance, business continuity, and future flexibility.For Jovelyn, responsible AI combines innovation with governance, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, oversight, and accountability. Procurement leaders can help organizations benefit from technology while asking: What dependency are we creating? How will it be governed? What assumptions shape the recommendation? Who remains accountable?These are procurement questions, but they are also enterprise leadership questions.Mental Toughness, Resourcefulness, and GritGrowing up with financial scarcity in the Philippines, Jovelyn pursued her education without resources many students could take for granted. There were times when access to food, books, and educational materials was uncertain. During law school, she relied on borrowed notes and photocopied pages because purchasing the books she needed was beyond her means.She shares these experiences not to define herself by hardship, but to explain how they shaped the judgment, mental toughness, resourcefulness, and grit she brings to leadership.Scarcity taught Jovelyn to work thoughtfully with limited resources. Adversity strengthened her composure under pressure. Grit helped her persist, while resourcefulness taught her to adapt and find another path. Those qualities still shape how she approaches complex situations, while humility and empathy remind her that ability may not yet be visible through circumstance.The principle at the center of her journey is simple:A person's beginning does not determine their becoming.For Jovelyn, it is a reminder not to make assumptions about people based on where they started, how they communicate, or whether they followed a conventional path.Developing People and Creating AccessJovelyn views mentorship as part of leadership. She encourages emerging professionals to own their development, pursue stretching experiences, and communicate their contributions clearly.She distinguishes mentorship from sponsorship: mentors provide guidance and feedback, while sponsors advocate for capable people, create access, and make talent visible.As a certified Neurodiversity Coach, Jovelyn believes organizations can maintain high standards while recognizing that capable people may think, communicate, or solve problems differently. Inclusion means creating fair conditions for people to demonstrate their abilities and contribute fully.Meaningful leadership should leave behind more than completed projects. It should leave stronger people, stronger capabilities, and stronger institutions.Grounded in StewardshipFaith in God is an important foundation in Jovelyn's life, expressed through integrity, humility, accountability, service, and respect for others. She views achievement as something to steward and influence as a responsibility to use opportunities thoughtfully, strengthen others, and serve where help is needed.Family is part of that foundation. Jovelyn and her husband approach significant decisions as partners, seeking to nurture both the character and individual strengths of their children. By involving their son and daughter in community service, they are helping both develop selfless love, compassion, responsibility, and a commitment to serving others. They have never viewed their son's autism as an inability, but as a distinct set of abilities and perspectives to recognize, nurture, and value.In 2025, Jovelyn joined others in co-founding Tabitha Home Care Solutions, LLC, a Christ-centered home-care organization serving older adults. Staff manage its day-to-day operations. Guided by the words“Called to Love, Equipped to Serve,” its mission reflects a commitment to put faith and compassion into action while honoring the dignity of those it serves.Her faith in God provides a steady foundation for sound judgment, accountable action, and service when circumstances are complex.Creating Value That LastsJovelyn believes procurement will grow in strategic importance as organizations navigate faster technology cycles, interconnected suppliers, evolving regulations, and AI.As procurement becomes more closely connected to enterprise strategy, the leaders who shape its future will need commercial and legal understanding, technological awareness, sound governance, business judgment, and the ability to influence across organizational boundaries. Jovelyn's career reflects that expanding model of leadership: grounded in procurement expertise, but increasingly relevant to transformation, risk, innovation, and enterprise value.Her journey brings together mental toughness, resourcefulness, structured thinking, commercial judgment, stewardship, and service. For Jovelyn, success is measured not only by recognition or position, but by trust earned, value created, and people strengthened along the way.That is the leadership Jovelyn continues to pursue: mentally strong without becoming hardened, confident without losing humility, open to innovation while grounded in human judgment, and committed not only to what she can accomplish, but to what others may become.Learn More about Jovelyn Larson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. 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