NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Vice President of Global Sales at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Christina Gambini Leads Worldwide Enterprise Strategy With a Relationship-Driven Approach and a Passion for Developing Future LeadersNew Rochelle, New York – Christina Gambini is a distinguished hospitality executive with more than 25 years of experience driving commercial growth, strategic partnerships, and global sales transformation across the hotel and travel industries. As Vice President of Global Sales at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, she leads the company's worldwide enterprise and corporate sales strategy. Her responsibilities include overseeing Hyatt's top global accounts, transient corporate business, and its luxury, lifestyle, and leisure sales channels. Managing a multibillion-dollar revenue portfolio, Christina is recognized for innovative commercial strategies, strong customer relationships, and high-performing global teams that deliver measurable results.Christina's path into hospitality began immediately after high school at the front desk of the Salisbury Hotel in New York City. There, she developed a deep appreciation for hospitality and guest service that would shape the rest of her career. She steadily advanced through reservations, concierge, revenue management, sales, and marketing leadership roles. She then spent a decade on the travel agency side of the business, where she built and managed global hotel programs. During that time, she also served on advisory boards for leading luxury brands, including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, and Park Hyatt.Returning to the hotel side with Hyatt in 2018, Christina held successive leadership positions overseeing luxury, lifestyle, and leisure sales across the Americas. She went on to lead regional sales operations for Latin America and the Caribbean before assuming her current global leadership role. Her specialties span global enterprise sales, corporate and transient travel sales, and luxury, lifestyle, and leisure sales. She speaks English and Spanish, and she is a member of Women Leading Travel and Chief. She is also Co-Chair of disAbilities at Hyatt, a colleague resource group that supports individuals with mental, intellectual, and physical disabilities – as well as those who care for them.Christina attributes her success to her drive and her willingness to keep learning. Although she is naturally an introvert, every role she has taken has pushed her beyond her comfort zone, helping her grow and continuously improve. She also credits the mentorship of industry leader Barry Liben, whose guidance broadened her understanding of the travel agency business. He believed in helping people become their best and took the time to mentor her well beyond her role. The best career advice she received came through that relationship, which taught her the value of continuous learning, curiosity, and investing in others.Throughout her career, Christina has earned a reputation for relationship-driven leadership, commercial excellence, and an unwavering commitment to developing future leaders. She champions an inclusive leadership style that empowers teams, encourages collaboration, and creates opportunities for others to grow. That approach was recognized with Hyatt's Inclusive Leadership Award in 2024.Her advice to young women entering hospitality is simple and heartfelt: never give up. She acknowledges that women may still face unique challenges in the industry. Even so, she is confident that it is entirely possible to build a successful career while embracing other important roles in life. Above all, she encourages young women to take care of themselves, since well-being is the foundation for everything else they hope to achieve.Looking at the industry today, Christina sees the rapid advancement of AI and emerging technologies as both a major opportunity and a challenge, as these tools are transforming the way people work. Attracting and retaining the right talent also remains a pressing concern. This is particularly true in hospitality, which continues to recover from the workforce disruptions caused by the pandemic.The values that matter most to Christina are family, balance, and being present for the people she loves. While she is deeply committed to her career, her greatest priority is being a wife and mother to her two boys. Whenever she is not traveling for work, she makes a point of being there for them, including picking them up from school each day.Today, Christina continues to shape the future of hospitality through customer-centric innovation, strategic partnerships, and a passion for mentoring the next generation of industry professionals. With a steady focus on people, growth, and balance, Christina Gambini offers an inspiring model of leadership for women across the hospitality and travel industries.Learn More about Christina Gambini:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Christina Gambini, Turns a Front Desk Beginning Into Global Sales Leadership in Hospitality News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 05:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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