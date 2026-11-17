MS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Head Volleyball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Brenda Mayes Develops Student-Athletes Through Coaching, Mentorship, and a Commitment to CharacterBooneville, Mississippi – Brenda Mayes serves as Head Volleyball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director at Northeast Mississippi Community College, where she provides leadership in women's athletics. She is dedicated to developing student-athletes through coaching, mentorship, and education. With more than 35 years of experience in athletics, Brenda has built a distinguished career focused on leadership, teamwork, and empowering athletes to succeed both on and off the court. As the college's inaugural Head Volleyball Coach, she played an integral role in establishing its volleyball program on a foundation of excellence, commitment, and personal growth.Brenda's own athletic story began at the University of North Alabama, where she was a collegiate basketball player. After graduating, she began her coaching career in 1987, starting as a student assistant and graduate assistant. She then moved into a part-time and later full-time role with a city school system. There, she coached volleyball, basketball, and softball for nearly three decades. In 2015, she returned to Northeast Mississippi Community College, her alma mater, to lead the women's basketball program. She later transitioned to launch the volleyball program while serving as Assistant Athletic Director.Brenda earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Arts degree in Physical Education and Coaching from the University of North Alabama. She also holds an Associate's degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College. Her areas of specialty include athletic administration and leadership, women's athletics program development, collegiate volleyball coaching, women's basketball coaching, and student-athlete development and mentorship. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to helping student-athletes grow as individuals by emphasizing discipline, confidence, leadership, and character development.Brenda attributes her success to the strong foundation instilled in her by her mother. She also credits the guidance and mentorship of her high school coach, along with the many individuals who have positively influenced her life along the way. The student-athletes she has had the privilege of coaching and mentoring are another source of inspiration, as their growth and accomplishments continue to motivate her. Her goal has always been to help them become not only better athletes but also stronger, more confident individuals prepared for success beyond the playing field. She is grateful for the relationships she has built and for the lasting impact she and her athletes have made on each other's lives.Mentorship has also taught Brenda the value of listening. She came to realize that rushing to fix an athlete's problems can sometimes do more harm than simply hearing her out. By asking questions instead, she has helped athletes understand that failures are a necessary part of growing stronger and continuing to strive toward their goals.For young women entering the athletics industry, Brenda advises trusting their instincts, believing in their abilities, and staying committed to their goals. She emphasizes that success requires dedication, preparation, and a willingness to keep growing both personally and professionally. She encourages them to surround themselves with positive, supportive people who will encourage them, challenge them, and believe in their potential. Most importantly, she urges them never to let anyone convince them that their goals are beyond reach. With confidence, determination, and perseverance, she is certain they can achieve the success they envision.Looking at the field today, Brenda sees the greatest opportunities in embracing innovation, adapting to change, and developing new skills and approaches to leadership. Advances in technology, evolving training methods, and increased access to resources are creating new ways to support student-athletes and enhance their overall experience. She also sees a tremendous opportunity to build meaningful relationships, mentor the next generation of leaders, and collaborate with people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. In her view, staying open to growth and investing in the development of others will strengthen the future of athletics and create a lasting positive impact.The values Brenda holds most important are integrity, authenticity, empathy, professionalism, collaboration, and empowering others. She is convinced that trust is built through honesty, consistency, and accountability, and she strives to reflect those principles in every decision she makes. Whether coaching, leading, or building relationships, she focuses on treating others with respect and listening with compassion. Her aim is to create an environment where people feel valued, supported, and encouraged to succeed. For Brenda, true success is measured not only by personal accomplishments but also by the positive impact a person has on others.Beyond the court, Brenda is a dedicated member and president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, a role that reflects her passion for service and leadership. Through mentorship, sharing knowledge, and helping others recognize their potential, she hopes to inspire growth and create opportunities for those around her.Through her commitment to integrity, mentorship, and empowering others, Brenda continues to make a lasting impact in collegiate athletics and the communities she serves. From her days as a collegiate basketball player to building a volleyball program from the ground up, her career reflects steady dedication to the people around her. Brenda Mayes stands as an example of how thoughtful coaching and genuine care can shape confident leaders on and off the court.Learn More about Brenda Mayes:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Brenda Mayes, Profiled by Influential Women, Builds a Lasting Legacy of Mentorship and Leadership in Women's Athletics News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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