TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Senior Territory Manager at Eli Lilly and Company, Cheri Wright Brings Clinical Experience, Compassion, and Integrity to Healthcare Sales in Cardiometabolic Health and Diabetes ManagementKingsport, Tennessee – Cheri Wright is a healthcare sales professional specializing in cardiometabolic health, diabetes management, and cardiovascular therapies. She currently serves as Senior Territory Manager at Eli Lilly and Company, where she focuses on advancing patient care through provider education, innovative therapies, and strong healthcare partnerships. Her passion for healthcare was shaped by personal experience with her father's cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. That experience inspired her dedication to helping patients access effective treatments and achieve better health outcomes.Cheri began her healthcare career in cardiovascular technology, earning an Associate Degree in Cardiovascular Technology and gaining experience in the cardiac catheterization laboratory. From there, she transitioned into medical device sales. She later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Allied Health Leadership from East Tennessee State University and expanded her expertise into specialty pharmaceutical sales in 2018. Along the way, she has developed expertise in cardiology, diabetes, obesity management, and metabolic health. She works closely with cardiologists, endocrinologists, primary care providers, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants to provide clinical education, support treatment decisions, and improve medication access for patients.A Registered Cardiovascular Invasive Specialist (R.C.I.S.), Cheri holds certifications in Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Advanced Life Support, and she is a Certified Application Counselor. She is a member of the American Heart Association. She was selected as one of six representatives nationwide, from a group of approximately 1,000, for a Jardiance relaunch field project in Las Vegas. She was also recognized with Eli Lilly's 2025 Circle of Excellence award with the Knox East District.Cheri attributes her success to several personal qualities. Having been responsible for providing for herself, she built confidence, discipline, and self-reliance through her independence. A strong work ethic means she never expects success to be handed to her and is always ready to put in the work. Her faith, family relationships, and life experiences give her a compassionate perspective that helps her understand and care about others. She also credits her ambition, noting that at 50 she still thinks about growth, pursuing her passions, and what her next chapter will look like. Adaptability and a purpose-driven mindset complete the picture, as she has kept evolving professionally and wants her work and life to feel meaningful beyond financial success.The best career advice Cheri has received reminded her that she is not too late, but rather finally old enough to know what is worth chasing, and that the next step is finding the courage to chase it. Her own advice to young women entering the industry builds on that idea. She encourages them to recognize that every job, mistake, relationship, and experience provides skills they can bring into their next chapter. She also urges them never to compare their story with anyone else's, because their story is not finished yet. One meaningful conversation in her own career challenged her to look beyond clinical data and understand what truly mattered to a provider and their patients, and it changed how she built trust.Cheri sees an increasingly complex healthcare environment as one of the defining challenges in her field. Healthcare professionals have less time, more administrative demands, and many competing priorities. Access and reimbursement issues, including affordability, formularies, and prior authorization, can create barriers for patients even when an appropriate treatment is available. Rapidly evolving science means sales professionals must continually educate themselves to stay credible with new clinical data, indications, and therapies. Greater competition makes differentiation increasingly important.Her values reach across both work and personal life. Family and staying connected to the people she loves come first, and her faith provides grounding, purpose, and perspective. Having lost both of her parents and continued to move forward, she has shown the resilience to endure difficult seasons. She values loyalty and deep, meaningful relationships over superficial connections. In pharmaceutical sales, she knows success is built on trust, credibility, and genuine relationships, along with the persistence to keep showing up despite rejection. Integrity matters greatly to her, as does the impact of working in healthcare, which connects her to something bigger than sales by helping healthcare professionals and, ultimately, patients.Cheri is committed to giving back through charitable involvement with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital initiatives, including the St. Jude Walk for Life. She also supports the Global Day of Giving and clothes drives. Outside of her career, she enjoys reading, running, cattle farming, and caring for her dogs.Through resilience, compassion, and a patient-first approach, Cheri continues to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare industry. By pairing clinical knowledge with genuine relationships and a commitment to doing business the right way, Cheri Wright continues to help providers deliver better care and patients reach healthier lives.Learn More about Cheri Wright:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Cheri Wright, Advancing Cardiometabolic Care Through Provider Education and a Patient-First Approach News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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