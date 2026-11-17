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New industry collaboration builds a shared AI-native technology foundation to accelerate mobile financial services growth across Africa.

- Willie Stegmann, EVP Composable IT and Ecosystems, TM ForumCAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Africa Tech Festival 2026, today, TM Forum announced the Open Digital Architecture (ODA) for Fintech project, a collaborative initiative giving operators, financial institutions and technology partners a shared technology foundation to integrate and scale financial services.The project will deliver a shared technology foundation based on TM Forum's AI-native ODA for operators, financial institutions and technology partners to more easily integrate, innovate and unlock new service growth. Operators including Botswana Telecoms Corporation, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson, MTC, MTN, Safaricom, Telefonica, Telenor, and Vodacom have already joined the project, reflecting the strategic importance of financial services to the region's telecom industry.African operators are at the heart of a fast-growing and increasingly important regional financial services ecosystem. In many markets, mobile connectivity has leapfrogged traditional financial infrastructure, giving millions of people – including those previously underserved by conventional banking – access to payments and digital wallets through their phones. But different systems, technologies and ways of working make integration between operators and financial partners complex and costly.The ODA for Fintech project builds on TM Forum's AI-native ODA to deliver the architecture, executable reference code, and collaborative support specific to the integration challenges of the telecoms and financial services industries. This will enable operators to connect with fintech partners more easily, accelerate new services and create a scalable, AI-ready platform for growth.“Mobile has put banking into the hands of millions of Africans in a way the financial services industry never could on its own,” said Willie Stegmann, Executive VP, Composable IT & Ecosystems, TM Forum.“But growth is being held back because telecoms and financial services weren't built to work together. ODA gives them a common language. We're working with operators across the region and their ecosystems to build a collaborative technology foundation that opens the door to growth.”ODA was originally built to help operators modernize complex telecom IT. ODA for Fintech extends the same principle – reducing fragmentation and creating the interoperability needed to turn industry opportunity into services that can scale – into financial services, giving operators a platform to compete beyond connectivity.Meet TM Forum at Africa Tech Festival 2026TM Forum's Willie Stegmann is hosting a CXO Panel –“Reinventing the telco: AI, new business models, and growth” – at Africa Tech Festival on Wednesday, November 18, 10:25-11:10AM. The panel features executive speakers from MTN, Vodacom, Botswana Telecom Corporation, and MTC Namibia to explore how AI, technology transformation and new operating models are enabling growth, velocity and competitiveness across the industry.To find out more about the work of our Composable IT and Ecosystems mission, visit

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TM Forum launches ODA for Fintech to help African telcos scale financial services News Provided By TM Forum November 17, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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