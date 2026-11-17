Enhances Checking and Debugging of Hand-Written and AI-Generated Code

- Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA

MUNICH, GERMANY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced adding the ability to execute SystemVerilog code inside Design and Verification Tools (DVT) IDE using the built-in simulator. This enables users to run design and verification code in the same environment during development and debug.

This novel capability is a natural and logical extension to the role that DVT IDE has played since 2006 in the design and verification of complex chips. AMIQ EDA offered integration with third-party simulators years ago, added internal execution of verification flows at simulation time 0 in 2023, and recently introduced significant enhancements to the handling of simulation log files and waveforms.

The new DVT IDE built-in simulator takes the next step by executing design and verification code without having to invoke an external simulation tool and wait for it to compile and run the code. It is architected for use during interactive code development, as engineers explore existing code, write new code, run complete simulation tests, and debug failures.

The built-in simulator enables modes of operation impossible to achieve when linking to external tools. For example, DVT IDE continuously performs incremental compilation as engineers modify the code, which means there is no need to wait for compilation before starting a simulation. Further, when the simulator runs in debug mode, it allows users to perform code hot swap and apply source code changes without restarting the simulation.

The ability to execute code is also a natural extension to the powerful code checking done by DVT IDE and Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter. While static checks can flag many types of coding errors, they cannot fully guarantee that code will run successfully in simulation. Users can now check this without having to leave the IDE or use additional tools.

This capability is highly valuable for engineers using AI agents to generate design and verification code. As is well known, AI-generated code may contain subtle errors or be incorrect due to hallucinations. AI agents can now use DVT MCP Server tools to run and debug simulations, query runtime data like waveforms and log files, add breakpoints, step through code, and evaluate expressions. This is an essential step to ensure the correctness of the code the agents produce.

“Adding the ability to execute code fulfills our longstanding vision to provide a complete IDE for design and verification,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA.“When we started DVT IDE 20 years ago, we wanted hardware engineers to have all the same features as their software colleagues. Programmers got execution of C/C++, Java, Python, and other software languages directly in their IDEs, but it took us a lot of hard work to add SystemVerilog simulation for the benefit of our users. We have numerous enhancements in progress to make it even more valuable, including additional coverage features, more types of code hot swap, and execution of VHDL code.”

All the features of DVT IDE and other AMIQ EDA products are on display in booth 22 at Design and Verification Conference in Europe (DVCon Europe), at the Munich Holiday Inn on November 17 and 18. Exhibit floor hours are Tuesday, November 17 from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm, and Wednesday, November 18 from 9:00 am until 5:45 pm. More information about the show is available at .

Availability

The DVT IDE built-in simulator is available at no extra cost in the latest release of the AMIQ EDA tool set, now available for download. Both Visual Studio (VS) Code and Eclipse are supported.

About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT IDE for Eclipse and VS Code, DVT Debugger, DVT MCP Server, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit .

Cristian Amitroaie

AMIQ EDA

+40 721 284 254

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AMIQ EDA Builds SystemVerilog Simulation into DVT IDE News Provided By AMIQ EDA November 17, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications...



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