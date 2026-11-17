Stoke Space's Cape Canaveral launch site

Agreement adds Nova missions beginning in 2029 and gives SEOPS access to rideshare capacity on additional Stoke launches as an integration partner

- Evan Hoyt, President of SEOPSGIDDINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEOPS, a provider of launch access and space mission services, has signed a multi-launch agreement with Stoke Space for the company's Nova Block 2 rocket, beginning in 2029. As part of the agreement, SEOPS also establishes access to available rideshare capacity on additional launches of the Nova product family.The agreements expand the SEOPS Waymaker program, which is designed to address growing demand for dedicated rideshare capacity and provide satellite operators with greater choice, flexibility and schedule certainty. By securing launch opportunities across multiple providers and vehicles, SEOPS is building a scalable portfolio of missions to meet the evolving needs of commercial, civil and national security customers.Stoke's Nova rocket is fully and rapidly reusable, designed to deliver up to 15 metric tons to low Earth orbit (LEO) within a five-meter payload fairing. The company is targeting its first orbital launch with its Pathfinder vehicle in early 2027, with Nova Block 2 missions planned to begin in 2029, with production and flight cadence expected to ramp from there. Initial Nova flights will launch from Stoke's dedicated launch sites at Space Launch Complex 14 (SLC-14) in Cape Canaveral, Florida.“This agreement is an important next step in expanding the Waymaker portfolio across launch providers and vehicles,” said Evan Hoyt, president of SEOPS.“Alongside our previously announced Waymaker missions on SpaceX Falcon 9 and Isar Aerospace's Spectrum, Stoke adds another important launch option to our portfolio. Our Nova access gives customers more ways to secure the launch opportunities they need. This is part of our broader strategy to build a more resilient, flexible access layer for the global space market, with more announcements to come.”“There's a real void opening up in the rideshare market, and Nova is built to fill it,” said Devon Papandrew, vice president of business development at Stoke.“A healthy space economy depends on operators being able to get hardware to orbit early and often, and rideshare is how many of them get there. SEOPS brings experienced heritage, and we're excited to add their capabilities to Stoke's flight manifest.”Through Waymaker, SEOPS secures launch capacity in advance and manages mission planning, payload integration and execution, simplifying launch procurement for spacecraft operators. Its hardware-agnostic approach allows customers to access a growing range of launch vehicles and mission profiles through a single integration partner.About SEOPSSEOPS is redefining access to space by delivering predictable, end-to-end launch solutions. Moving beyond traditional rideshare brokerage, SEOPS secures and manages dedicated launch capacity, overseeing mission planning, payload integration, and execution across low Earth orbit (LEO), geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), cislunar, and beyond. As demand for launch services continues to grow, SEOPS is building the infrastructure that makes access to orbit simpler, more flexible, and more predictable. Visit Seops for more information.

Jodi Sorensen

Little Candle Marketing, on behalf of SEOPS

+1 206-856-4202

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SEOPS Secures Stoke Space's Nova Launch Capacity for Waymaker Program News Provided By Little Candle Marketing November 17, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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