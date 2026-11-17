CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --A Global Marketing and Experiential Leader at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shereen Darwish Brings More Than 20 Years of Integrated Marketing and Storytelling to Forensic DNA TechnologySouth San Francisco, California – Shereen Darwish is a global integrated marketing and experiential leader with more than 20 years of experience turning complex science and technology into stories that move people. As a Senior Market Development Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, she drives integrated campaigns, product launches, and live experiences for human identification. This forensic DNA technology helps solve crimes, identify the missing, and exonerate the wrongfully convicted.One of Shereen's signature achievements is the transformation of her company's flagship conference into HIDS 365, a year-round global storytelling platform that reaches forensic scientists from more than 160 countries. She has also produced documentary content featuring pioneers such as Sir Alec Jeffreys alongside survivors, families, and exonerees whose lives DNA has changed. Throughout her career at Thermo Fisher and at other technology companies, she has brought creative, commercial, and cross-functional teams together to bring big ideas to life. Her areas of specialty include integrated marketing strategy, product launch and go-to-market strategy, biotechnology and life sciences marketing, video production, creative strategy, storytelling, brand strategy, and experiential marketing. She holds a B.S. from San José State University and a certification in AI in Marketing from ELVTR.Shereen traces her success back to her parents. She was born into an Egyptian family in the United Kingdom, and when she was five, the family moved to the United States. She arrived outside Philadelphia with a distinctly British accent, which made her the most interesting child in class for about a week and an easy target for teasing after that. At home, life revolved around Arabic and Egyptian traditions, while school was entirely American. Somewhere between those two worlds, she learned that the same message can land very differently depending on who is listening.That early lesson became the foundation of her career. Whether she is telling a story to a forensic lab in Kenya, a scientist in Europe, or an audience in the United States, Shereen always asks who she is speaking to and what matters to them. She views science as a universal language but recognizes that connection is never automatic and must be earned one audience at a time. Her parents also showed her, through the drive and perseverance it took to build a new life, how to keep moving forward when things get hard. She credits much of her growth to people, including colleagues, customers, scientists, and survivors around the world whose stories have inspired her as much as any of her achievements. Mentors believed in her before she fully believed in herself and opened doors she did not know existed.The best career advice Shereen ever received came in three simple words of encouragement from a mentor who told her she could do it. That mentor saw her potential before she could see it herself and taught her that most fears are simply limiting beliefs. Since then, Shereen has learned to bet on the bold idea, to question anything done only because it has always been done that way, and to treat a no as the start of a conversation rather than the end. When others were settling for webinars, she asked what it would look like to tell scientific stories the way Netflix does. She considers self-belief the greatest catalyst there is. Her family, especially her husband, has encouraged and inspired her through every leap.To young women entering the industry, Shereen offers clear guidance: own what makes you different. She spent years trying to blend in as the child with a British accent in an American classroom and an Egyptian family at home, and that same perspective has become her greatest strength. Marketing, in her view, is about thinking differently, which is impossible when trying to be like everyone else. She encourages young professionals to challenge the status quo and their own thinking as well. Her advice also includes getting close to the people they are trying to reach, listening more than talking, and not waiting to feel ready. If doors do not open after knocking, she urges them to build their own.Looking at the field today, Shereen sees the biggest opportunity not simply in the evolution of AI but in how it is used to connect. AI has created a sea of sameness, and standing out has never been harder. Yet the fundamentals remain the same: marketing is about knowing people deeply, connecting with them emotionally, and earning their trust repeatedly. AI can help marketers understand their audiences better and reach them more personally, but the emotional connection still has to come from people, through authentic stories, real voices, and moments that matter. She expects the marketers who thrive to be the ones who pair technology with empathy.Integrity stands above every other value for Shereen. In her work, people trust her with some of the hardest moments of their lives, as when a survivor such as Debbie Smith shares her story or a mother such as Jayann Sepich speaks about losing her daughter. Shereen regards these stories as something precious and feels a responsibility to tell them honestly and accurately, never bending them for a better headline. The same standard guides her leadership, as she is honest and transparent, owns her mistakes, and makes sure the people behind the work receive credit. At home, she holds herself to that standard as well, because she wants her daughters to see that trust is built through actions rather than words. In both marketing and life, she sees trust as the most valuable thing a person can earn, with integrity as the way to earn it.From a childhood spent between cultures to a global platform that connects forensic scientists across more than 160 countries, Shereen has built a career on listening closely and telling stories with care. By pairing creativity with empathy and leading with integrity, Shereen Darwish shows how honest, human storytelling can make complex science meaningful to people everywhere.Learn More about Shereen Darwish:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Shereen Darwish, Turns Complex Forensic Science Into Stories That Build Trust and Connection News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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