Yamanashi Prefectural Government / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

From "Era of Resource Competition" to "Era of Resource Creation": Future of Hydrogen Society Discussed at Fuji Hydrogen Summit 2026 in Yamanashi

17.11.2026 / 06:05 CET/CEST

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KOFU, Japan, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yamanashi Prefectural Government hosted the Fuji Hydrogen Summit 2026 on October 19-21, bringing together representatives from governments, businesses, universities and research institutes in 10 countries, including Japan. Images: Official website: Yamanashi Prefecture, located at the foot of Mt. Fuji, is promoting the practical utilization of hydrogen throughout society, from its production using renewable energy to its use by businesses and other organizations. The world's energy supply has relied heavily on underground resources such as oil and natural gas. Hydrogen production technologies that use renewable energy and water will create new opportunities for energy production tailored to local conditions. Researchers in the hydrogen field, business representatives and government officials, including Susumu Kitagawa, Distinguished Professor at Kyoto University and winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, discussed the realization of a hydrogen society at the summit. The participants shared the view that the practical utilization of hydrogen requires the perspective of optimizing the entire supply chain, rather than considering each stage of production, storage, transportation and utilization separately. Based on these discussions, the Yamanashi Prefectural Government announced the "Fuji Hydrogen Declaration 2026," which highlighted three key contributions: Sharing insights gained through hydrogen implementation, fostering human resources and supporting the introduction of hydrogen in various regions. It also called for both domestic and international cooperation to realize a "resource co-creation society" in which each region creates and shares its own resources while supporting one another. Fuji Hydrogen Declaration 2026: Comment from Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki: "Our goal is to transition from a 'civilization that competes for resources' to a 'civilization that co-creates resources.' The sun, water and wind are available in every region. Energy will no longer be determined by 'where we extract it,' but by 'how skillfully we produce it,' creating equal opportunities even for regions without underground resources. The Yamanashi Prefectural Government will share the expertise cultivated through hydrogen implementation, from production to utilization, with people in Japan and abroad, and contribute to initiatives aimed at human resource development and the practical utilization of hydrogen."



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