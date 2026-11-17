MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 17 (IANS) Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the cyclone moved at a speed of 3 km/h over the last six hours.

It is currently centred 610 km from Chennai, 660 km from Machilipatnam, 670 km from Visakhapatnam, and 790 km from Gopalpur (Odisha), said Prakhar Jain, MD of the State Disaster Management Authority and CEO of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).

It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening.

Moving in a west-northwesterly direction, it is expected to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of Thursday (November 19).

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Tuni by Friday (November 20) afternoon.

At the time of landfall, strong winds are expected at speeds of 120-130 km/h, potentially reaching a maximum of 145 km/h.

He said people in coastal areas should remain alert

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the morning held a teleconference with officials on the impending cyclone. He inquired with officials about the cyclone's trajectory. The officials reported that the cyclone is moving at a speed of 3 km/h and that there will be greater clarity regarding the intensity of the cyclone by this evening.

RTGS officials warned that it could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by this evening.

Heavy rainfall is expected on November 19 and 20 due to Cyclone 'Akvan'.

Chief Minister Naidu stated that this is the third cyclone to hit the state in recent days.

He said there was no need to panic due to these disasters; instead, measures must be taken to ensure the public is not adversely affected.

Weather warnings must be continuously communicated to the public and to those in the areas likely to be impacted by the cyclone. Information should be conveyed directly to the people in the affected areas through 'Swarna Grama' and 'Swarna Ward' staff, he said.

The Chief Minister told officials that precautions must be taken to ensure that fishermen do not venture out to sea.

The public must be assured that, regardless of the scale of the disaster, the government and its officials are there to support them. If trees fall or electricity poles collapse, they must be cleared immediately, and restoration work should be undertaken, he said.

He wanted officials to make assessments in real-time, undertake rescue operations and provide rehabilitation.

Precautions must be taken to prevent breaches in tanks and canals due to the cyclone, the Chief Minister added.