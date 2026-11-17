MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India's capital expenditure cycle is gaining a broader base with state governments and private corporations emerging as additional drivers of investment growth, according to a report.

According to a ICICI Securities report, state governments have begun outpacing the Centre in capital expenditure growth, supported by stronger revenue collections, indicating an improvement in their capacity to contribute to the country's investment cycle.

State capital expenditure grew 14 per cent in FY27 so far, marginally higher than the 13 per cent growth recorded by the central government, it added.

However, the trend follows a similar pattern in FY26 which is a reversal from much of the post-pandemic period when states' capital expenditure growth had generally lagged behind that of the Centre.

The improvement in state spending has coincided with a significant strengthening of their revenue position.

In addition, state tax revenues grew 14 per cent in FY27 so far, compared with a 6 per cent increase in central government tax collections, providing greater fiscal headroom for capital investments.

Stronger revenue mobilisation could enable states to step up spending on infrastructure and other productive assets, adding to the investment momentum generated by central government expenditure.

The report also noted that state governments and private corporations are emerging as the latest accelerants in India's capital expenditure cycle, supplementing the Centre's investment push.

The broader investment momentum has also received support from affluent households increasing their investments in real estate since 2021, adding another dimension to the country's capital formation activity.

Historically, state governments have played a significant role in public investment.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, aggregate state capital expenditure and its year-on-year growth outpaced central government spending in most years.

However, the post-pandemic period saw the Centre take a stronger lead in driving capital expenditure growth, with state spending picking up pace more recently.