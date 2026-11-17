MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday issued a fresh summons to Sabina Yasmin, the Trinamool Congress legislator from the Sujapur Assembly constituency in Malda district, and her husband, Mohammad Mehboob Alam, for interrogation in connection with the attack on judicial officers at Mothabari during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) phase before the recent Assembly polls.

Both of them have been asked to be present at the NIA's Kolkata office next week. This is the second time NIA officials will question Yasmin in the matter. Earlier, she was questioned in September.

Yasmin is one of the few current Trinamool Congress members of the West Bengal Assembly to continue with allegiance towards the“original but minority” faction in Trinamool Congress, led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. She was also a member of the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress-ruled cabinet.

The attack took place in April this year at Mothabari under Kaliachak-II block in Malda district. A violent mob detained judicial officers engaged in adjudication during the SIR exercise for several hours at the office of the local Block Development Officer (BDO). Protesters also blocked National Highway-12 and attacked vehicles used by the judicial officers before police rescued them.

The incident drew sharp criticism against the then state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress. However, a section within the party attempted to portray the attack as spontaneous outrage by people whose names were deleted in the SIR exercise.

The NIA was later handed charge of the investigation. A total of 12 cases were registered in connection with the Mothabari incident. The agency has already filed two charge sheets, one of 54 pages and another of 11 pages, naming 23 accused.

Charges have been framed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including attempt to murder, assault on government servants, harassment, illegal detention, obstruction of government work, and other serious offences.