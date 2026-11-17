MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said he had the privilege of attending the launch of 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' and described the occasion as a testament to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's "grace, simplicity and dignified strength".

Gogoi took to X and focused on the personal side of Sonia Gandhi, describing how the event offered the audience a glimpse of a woman who enjoys laughter, conversations and good company.

He said people from different phases of her life had gathered to celebrate the book and welcomed the presence of Congress leaders belonging to different generations.

Reflecting on Sonia Gandhi's life, Gogoi said her journey had been shaped by love, violence, adventure, success, tragedy, illness and strength.

"The canvas of her life has been painted with love, violence, adventure, success, tragedy, illness and strength. Yet till today she remains positive, optimistic, caring empathetic and infinitely wise," he wrote.

Gogoi also expressed confidence that the memoir would inspire thousands of readers in the years ahead, adding that Sonia Gandhi had ignited a spark among those present at the launch.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins India, explores Sonia Gandhi's personal journey, marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and experiences within the Nehru-Gandhi family.

His remarks come a day after Rahul Gandhi's speech at the event attracted considerable attention, particularly his recollection of the affection between his parents and how his mother would sit on his father's lap during family meals.

"At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama. I thought this was a normal thing," Rahul Gandhi said, recounting how he was surprised to find that his friends' parents did not share the same habit.

The remark, delivered while Rahul Gandhi was recalling his childhood, became one of the most widely discussed moments from the book launch, with the video drawing attention on social media.