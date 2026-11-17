MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Tuesday accused the Congress government of administrative failure, alleging that 184 women have been wrongly declared dead in government records due to errors in the e-Janma portal, depriving them of financial assistance under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for the past one year.

In a statement, Ashoka said the affected women belonged to Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Karwar districts.

He alleged that these women had been incorrectly recorded as deceased in official records despite being alive, resulting in the stoppage of their monthly Gruha Lakshmi benefits.

He said the women were being forced to visit government offices repeatedly to establish that they were alive and claim the benefits due to them.

Questioning Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ashoka said women who were collecting ration from fair price shops by providing their fingerprints and earning their livelihood through daily work were being shown as dead in government records.

"Is this the transparent administration and people-friendly governance that the government claims to provide?" he asked.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress had sought votes by distributing guarantee cards door-to-door before the elections but had failed to address the hardships of poor women after coming to power.

He questioned the functioning of the guarantee implementation committees and asked what the concerned ministers and officials were doing while beneficiaries continued to suffer.

He also expressed concern over officials allegedly asking the affected women to produce certificates to prove that they were alive, calling it an indication of the failure of the administrative machinery.

"This is not merely a technical glitch. It is administrative harassment that has affected the lives and rights of 184 poor women," he said.

Ashoka demanded that the government immediately correct the errors in the records of all 184 women and restore their official status as living persons. He also called for the immediate release of the entire amount of Gruha Lakshmi benefits withheld over the past year.

Further, he demanded that responsibility be fixed for the serious lapse and disciplinary action be initiated against the officials responsible.

Asking whether a government that forced living mothers to prove that they were alive had any moral right to remain in power, Ashoka said the BJP would continue its fight until justice was delivered to all 184 affected women.

He alleged that the Congress government, which came to power in the name of the poor, was now pushing the same sections into hardship, and said people would give it an appropriate response.

Ashoka further accused the Congress government of threatening the livelihoods of 1.13 lakh midday meal workers through its proposed cluster kitchen centres.

Ashoka said thousands of women working under the Akshara Dasoha scheme had been serving meals to schoolchildren for nearly 25 years for a meagre monthly salary of Rs 3,700. Despite the lack of minimum wages, provident fund and job security, these women had continued to work sincerely, he said.

Questioning CM Shivakumar, Ashoka asked whether the cluster kitchen proposal was an attempt to take away even the limited employment opportunities available to these women.

He alleged that the government was ignoring their plight despite their continuing round-the-clock protest at Freedom Park.

Accusing the Congress government of prioritising private institutions at the cost of poor women workers, he demanded that the cluster kitchen proposal be withdrawn immediately, service security be provided to midday meal workers and their demand for a minimum monthly salary of Rs 18,000 be fulfilled.

Ashoka said the BJP would extend full support to the workers' agitation and stand by them until their livelihoods and job security were protected.