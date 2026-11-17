MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher has shared a heartwarming glimpse of his bond with his mother, Dulari Kher, revealing a sweet tradition she follows every time he returns from abroad.

Taking to social media, the 'Special 26' actor shared a video showing how his mother always has something special waiting for him whenever he comes back home. This time, it was a collection of shirts and T-shirts that she had lovingly bought for him.

In the video, Anupam can be seen trying on the clothes while his mother eagerly waits to see how they look on him. His brother Raju is also seen holding the camera and capturing the adorable family moment. Sharing the story behind the gesture, Anupam revealed that his mother lovingly calls the shirts by a special name and cannot wait for him to try them on as soon as he returns. He also said that for her, the clothes are not merely gifts but a reflection of her love and the time she spends waiting for him to come home.

The actor further added that his mother's happiness upon seeing him wear the clothes is worth more than any expensive gift.

Sharing a video, he wrote,“Whenever I return from abroad, my mother always has something or the other waiting for me! This time, it was shirts! She lovingly calls them“shirt” (shirts). For her, they are not just clothes but a reflection of her love and how much she misses me while waiting for my return. And then comes her biggest wish: she wants me to try them on right away and show them to her. She simply cannot wait!“Try them on now!”

Anupam added,“My brother is holding the camera while Mom sits in front of me, eagerly waiting. And really, how can I say no when it comes to making her happy? So, I try on the T-shirt and shirt she has bought for me. The happiness on her face is worth more than any expensive gift. Honestly, both look really good. After all, it's my mother's choice!”

Concluding his post, Anupam described the exchange as a familiar story in every household.“Then, just to tease Mom a little, I ask her,“Who paid for these?” Raju probably does the shopping and brings the clothes home, but Mom answers without even pausing, in a loud and confident voice,“I did! Who else would pay?” And that's when the sweet little banter between Mom and Raju begins. It's a familiar story in every household!”

Anupam Kher often shares heartfelt videos and precious moments with his mother, Dulari Kher, on social media.

On the professional front, the 71-year-old actor was recently in Stockholm, where he wrapped up shooting for his portions in his 556th film, 'Out of Fashion.'