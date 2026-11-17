MENAFN - IANS) Gaya, Nov 17 (IANS) A gang of thieves broke into two neighbouring houses in the Siyadih locality of Kaler Tola under Magadh Medical police station limits in Bihar's Gaya district and decamped with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 27 lakh during the Chhath festival.

The targeted houses belonged to Rakesh Kumar Verma, a retired Army personnel, and his neighbour Rinku Kumar, a teacher.

The thieves stole around Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 20 lakh from Verma's house.

From the teacher's residence, they took Rs 5,000 in cash and jewellery valued at Rs 7 lakh.

Gaya Police reached the spot on Monday evening after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation.

According to family members, both Verma and Rinku Kumar have been living with their families in the Siyadih locality for several years.

Verma is the son of Home Guard personnel Surendra Prasad, a native of Shakarpur village in the Bankebazar area, while Rinku Kumar belongs to Dighasan village in the same region.

Verma had locked his house and gone with his family to his in-laws' village, Sindhpur, in Bankebazar, to celebrate Chhath.

His father, Surendra Prasad, said the thieves first entered the house of Rinku Kumar and stole around Rs 5,000 in cash and jewellery worth approximately Rs 7 lakh. They subsequently broke into his son's house.

The thieves forced open a cupboard and escaped with Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery worth nearly Rs 20 lakh.

Surendra Prasad further said that his son's house had been targeted by thieves three or four years ago as well, but the earlier case remained unresolved.

Station House Officer Sudeh Kumar said he personally inspected the crime scene after receiving information about the thefts.

Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area to identify the suspects. Further investigation is underway.