MENAFN - IANS) Firozabad, Nov 17 (IANS) A man wanted in connection with a murder case was arrested following an altercation with police in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Devendra, sustained a gunshot injury in his leg during retaliatory firing by the police in the Eka police station area. He was subsequently arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police also recovered an illegal country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession.

According to police, a man identified as Pradeep was allegedly beaten to death in a village under the Eka police station limits on the morning of November 15. The incident had triggered tension in the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pradeep and Devendra were involved in a dispute over land. Police suspect that the dispute led to an altercation in which Devendra allegedly assaulted Pradeep, resulting in his death.

The accused had been absconding since the incident, and police teams had been conducting raids to trace him.

On Tuesday morning, police received information from an informer that Devendra, who was wanted in the murder case, was hiding near Nagla Dharu. Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the location and cordoned off the area.

Police said that when the accused realised he had been surrounded, he opened fire at the police team. The personnel retaliated in self-defence, leading to an exchange of fire during which Devendra was hit in the leg.

He fell to the ground following the injury and was taken into custody by the police team.

The injured accused was shifted to a hospital under police custody for medical treatment. An illegal country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, police said.

Officials said further legal proceedings were underway and other aspects of the murder case were also being investigated.