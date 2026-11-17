MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Mumbai Police busted a gang allegedly involved in robbing people of their mobile phones at knife-point during Chhath Puja celebrations in the Juhu Chowpatty area and adjoining localities, arresting two accused while a third remains absconding.

According to police, the accused targeted people who had stepped out of their homes to participate in Chhath Puja celebrations or visit the area. They allegedly threatened victims with knives and forcibly took away their mobile phones.

The investigation has revealed the gang's alleged involvement in at least 11 such incidents.

The incident came to light on Sunday night at around 10 p.m., when three men allegedly surrounded a man identified as Pratik and threatened to kill him with a knife before snatching his mobile phone.

After being robbed, Pratik raised an alarm, prompting people in the vicinity to rush to his aid. Some locals intervened and managed to catch two of the three suspects, while the third escaped by taking advantage of the crowd.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar Ajit Kamti, 19, and Mohammad Ali Shaikh, 21.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed their involvement in several other robberies. Police said their investigation revealed that, apart from Pratik Lahunde, the gang had targeted 10 other people, including Mohammad Aamir Shaikh, Sandeep Kumar Singh and Hasim Khan, snatching their mobile phones at knife-point on the same night.

The accused were also allegedly involved in another robbery in which a salesman, identified as Monu Nandu Kanojia, was targeted in front of a Croma showroom using a similar modus operandi.

The repeated incidents had reportedly created fear among residents and visitors in the area, particularly during the Chhath Puja festivities.

Following complaints from the victims, Santacruz Police registered a case and arrested the two accused. They are being questioned to ascertain their involvement in other criminal activities and to trace the stolen mobile phones.

Police teams also continued searching to apprehend the third accused, who remains at large.