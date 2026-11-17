MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is lacing up her running shoes as she prepares for her first 10K run.

Sharing a glimpse of her fitness journey, the actress said that while she has a long way to go and plenty of training ahead, she is excited about taking on the challenge.

Adding a dash of humour to her post, the actress quipped that she is finally putting her years of“running away from things” to good use.

She wrote:“Getting ready for my first 10k run! I've got a long way to go and a lot of training ahead of me, but I'm actually quite excited about it. Finally putting my years of running away from things to good use.”

The actress was recently seen in Hunkkaar: The Roar. Fatima plays a cop investigating a case in which a minor, played by Aneet Padda, accuses a spiritual guru of sexual assault. She calls it one of the most enriching experiences of her career, largely because the makers treated her as an equal.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and Mangata Films, and directed by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, Hunkkaar: The Roar streams on JioHotstar from September 25.

The crime drama project stars Aneet Padda, who takes on the role of an assault survivor, marking a challenging character in her acting journey.

Fatima Sana Shaikh stars opposite her as a no-nonsense police officer determined to confront the case and seek justice. The teaser delves into a gripping world of crime, justice and power, placing a woman's fight for truth at the centre of the story.

Fatima started her career as a child artist in such films as Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4. In 2016, she portrayed wrestler Geeta Phogat in the biopic Dangal, which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

She has since starred in the streaming projects Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans and Modern Love Mumbai and portrayed Indira Gandhi in the biographical drama Sam Bahadur.