A CCTV video showing the moments before Punjab Police Head Constable Vinod Kumar was murdered in Gurdaspur has surfaced, revealing that he took a lift on a motorcycle carrying two men shortly before his death. In the video, Kumar boards the motorcycle and sits between the two riders before the three of them go. The two men may have been involved in the murder, according to investigators. In order to raise awareness of the circumstances behind the policeman's death, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also posted the CCTV footage on social media.

Meanwhile, the terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) has allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media message. The message congratulates Singer Yar, the alleged Punjab leader of the group, and his companions for carrying out the attack.

However, neither the statement's veracity nor the outfit's assertions have been independently verified.

Watch CCTV Video

Viral CCTV footage clearly shows two masked men abducting Head Constable Vinod Kumar and allegedly shooting him dead later.

Vinod Kumar, a wireless operator posted at Sujanpur police station and a resident of Krishna Nagar village, had gone to Sangrur for training. His body was later found in Gurdaspur.

Guru Dokhi Bhagwant, criminals are openly shooting police personnel in the border areas. How are they operating with such impunity while you remain obsessed with 'tari wale baingan'? Is this your idea of law and order?

वायरल CCTV में साफ है - मुंह बांधे 2 बदमाशों ने हेड कांस्टेबल विनोद कुमार को Kidnap किया और बाद में गोली मार दी!

थाना सुजानपुर में वायरलेस ऑपरेटर, गांव कृष्णा नगर का विनोद कुमार ट्रेनिंग पर संगरूर गया था, लाश गुरदासपुर में मिली!

गुरु दोखी भगवंत, अब तक बॉर्डर एरिया में किस तरह अपराधी सरेआम पुलिस मुलाजिमों को गोलियां मार रहे हैं और तुझे तरी वाले बैंगन याद आ रहे हैं, यही है तेरी कानून व्यवस्था?

ਵਾਇਰਲ CCTV 'ਚ ਸਾਫ਼ ਹੈ - ਮੂੰਹ ਬੰਨ੍ਹੇ 2 ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਹੈੱਡ ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੂੰ Kidnap ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿਚ ਗੋਲੀ ਮਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ?

ਥਾਣਾ ਸੁਜਾਨਪੁਰ 'ਚ ਵਾਇਰਲੈੱਸ ਆਪਰੇਟਰ, ਪਿੰਡ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਨਗਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਟ੍ਰੇਨਿੰਗ 'ਤੇ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਲਾਸ਼ ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ 'ਚ ਮਿਲੀ!

ਗੁਰੂ ਦੋਖੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਹੁਣ ਤਕ ਬਾਰਡਰ ਏਰੀਆ ਵਿਚ ਕਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾ ਅਪਰਾਧੀ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਤਰੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਬੈਂਗਣ ਯਾਦ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਤੇਰੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ?

@PunjabPoliceInd @AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann

@ArvindKejriwal @ptcnews @abpsanjha @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline

@RozanaSpokesman

@PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari

@RepublicTV @ndtv

@IndiaToday @aajtak

@ZeeNews @News18India

@ABPNews @CNNnews18

@ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd @ANI @ians_india @news24tvchannel

- Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) November 16, 2026

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies suspect possible involvement of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the killing. Investigators are also examining the possible role of the Shahzad Bhatti module in the targeted attack.

According to the ministry, the network was involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics. It was also accused of recruiting vulnerable youths and local criminals for terrorist activities.