Booking an app-based taxi in Karnataka could soon become subject to a new set of government regulations, with the state considering mandatory meters for cab services. The proposed move is expected to bring app-based taxi operators under the government-approved fare structure and address growing complaints about passengers being charged excessive amounts. From inflated fares during peak hours to additional charges and demands for tips, passengers have frequently raised concerns about the pricing practices of cab operators.

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh has indicated that the government intends to introduce the requirement by the New Year. The proposed regulation is expected to cover major app-based services such as Ola, Uber and Vietnam-based Green SM, along with taxis operating on Airport Road. However, questions remain about how the new system will work alongside existing app-based booking and fare calculation mechanisms.

Karnataka Government Plans Mandatory Meters For App-Based Taxis

The Karnataka Transport Department is preparing to introduce mandatory meters for app-based taxis across the state. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh has stated that the government intends to bring all cab operators under the prescribed fare structure to ensure transparency in passenger charges.

Under the proposed regulation, taxis operated by companies such as Ola, Uber and Green SM will have to install meters and follow government-approved fares. The requirement will also extend to taxis operating on Airport Road.

Transport officials have reportedly been instructed to prepare the necessary guidelines for meter installation. The government has also warned that operating taxis or auto-rickshaws without the required meters could attract fines.

Why Is The Government Introducing The New Rule?

The proposed move follows repeated complaints from passengers about excessive fares charged by app-based taxi operators. Customers have raised concerns about inflated trip fares, additional charges and demands for tips, particularly during peak hours and periods of high demand.

Transport unions and employees have also been demanding stricter regulations and the implementation of government-prescribed fares for app-based cab services.

The government believes that making meters mandatory could help address these concerns by bringing app-based taxis under a standardised fare system. The move is also expected to improve accountability among cab operators and protect passengers from unreasonable charges.

Ola, Uber And Green SM To Come Under The Proposed Rules

The proposed regulation is expected to apply to all app-based taxi services operating in Karnataka, irrespective of the company or platform. This means operators such as Ola, Uber and Green SM will also have to comply with the new metering requirement.

The rule will not be restricted to taxis operating within city limits. Cabs providing services on Airport Road will also come under the proposed guidelines.

The Transport Department is expected to issue detailed instructions regarding the installation and operation of meters. Until these guidelines are officially released, the exact compliance requirements for individual operators remain unclear.

How Will Mandatory Meters Affect Existing App-Based Taxi Services?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the proposal is how mandatory meters will function alongside existing taxi applications.

Currently, apps such as Ola and Uber display the route, estimated travel distance and fare before a passenger confirms a booking. The platforms also calculate fares based on their respective pricing systems and applicable charges.

With physical meters set to become compulsory, questions have emerged about whether the meter reading will determine the final fare or whether the existing app-based fare calculation system will continue to operate.

It is also unclear how the government-prescribed fare structure will be integrated into the applications. The Transport Department has not yet provided detailed clarification on how these two systems will work together.

How Much Time Will Taxi Operators Get To Install Meters?

Another major concern is the deadline for installing meters across app-based taxi fleets. Although the government is aiming to introduce the regulation by the New Year, the time allowed for operators to complete the installation process has not yet been specified.

The government is yet to announce whether companies will be given a fixed transition period or whether the requirement will be enforced within a shorter timeframe.

The proposed guidelines are expected to address installation procedures, compliance requirements and penalties for vehicles operating without meters.

Will The New Rule Be Implemented Immediately?

Despite the government's intention to make meters mandatory, the regulation is not expected to come into force immediately. The proposal is still awaiting detailed implementation guidelines and an official government order.

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh has indicated that the government is committed to addressing demands from transport organisations and passenger groups. However, several operational questions concerning app-based taxi companies remain unanswered.

For now, passengers and cab operators will have to wait for the government's formal notification to understand how the new system will work.

If implemented, Karnataka's mandatory meter policy could bring significant changes to the app-based taxi sector, particularly in terms of fare transparency and passenger protection. However, its success will depend on how effectively the government integrates physical meter readings with existing app-based fare calculation systems.