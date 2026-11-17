Omar Abdullah To Launch Projects Worth Rs 30 Crore Across J & K Regions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will on Tuesday inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 30 crore across Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, reaffirming the government's commitment to equitable development across the Union Territory.

Following the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies, the Chief Minister will visit the Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate, where he will interact with industry stakeholders to discuss industrial growth, investment opportunities and employment generation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing the programme on X, the Office of the Chief Minister said, "The Chief Minister will today lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects worth over ₹30 crore across Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, reaffirming the Government's commitment to equitable development across all regions of J & K. Later, the Chief Minister will visit Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate, where he will interact with industry stakeholders to discuss industrial growth, investment and employment opportunities in J & K."

The visit comes as the Jammu and Kashmir government reiterates its focus on equitable development across regions while engaging with stakeholders to promote industrial activity and investment. The proposed interaction at Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate is expected to provide an opportunity for discussions on industrial expansion, investment and employment generation, as Jammu and Kashmir continues to strengthen its infrastructure and economic connectivity.

The development initiatives come amid a broader push to strengthen infrastructure and connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir, with investments in railway, road, tunnel, airport and multimodal logistics infrastructure aimed at improving accessibility and supporting economic growth. Together, these infrastructure initiatives are aimed at improving access to markets, supporting tourism, facilitating the movement of agricultural produce and strengthening economic opportunities across the Union Territory.