New York [US], November 17 (ANI): US Bank JPMorgan Chase's systems have reported to be working again after they face several outage issues that left customers reporting issues with withdrawl of funds, reported Fox News. According to the report, the disruption was traced to a software release the bank rolled out earlier that had affected a subset of its systems.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. This is a technical issue, not cyber-related,"," Chase said in a post on X. Chase earlier acknowledged an online banking issue in a response to a customer through its Chase Support account on X. "We saw your post and want to reach out. I do apologize, it appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking. Please try again at a later time. We're sorry for any inconvenience, and appreciate your patience,"," Chase Support said.

The outage happened just a week after a FAA ground stop of air travel through the US on Friday and a Microsoft Outlook email disruption on Thursday. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin responded to the multiple tech disruption issues and assured citizens that systems were secure. "Well, breathe. The homeland is secure. Our banking system is secure and when something like this happens, we're able to react and react fast," he told Fox News' Sean Hannity. Mullin maintained that the incidents were not a result of cyberattacks and described the disruptions as "individually unrelated." "I can tell you with 98% certainty we're not seeing the cyberattack," the DHS secretary said.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy meanwhile appealed to Congress to fund restructring of Airport systems across the US. "Congress did give me $12.5B. That's for radar and radios. I am well on my way to deploying all that money. You can't buy this off the shelves, so I've ordered it; as it's delivered, we pay for it... What's really important is the next phase of the investment... I want to build a brand new architecture of a resilient telecom network that's worthy of 2026 and worthy of America," he told Fox. Duffy was echoing what US President Donal Trump said when he blamed the previous administration for not doing enough to make change. "We want to make it beyond safe. We want to have the best system in the world - and for that, we have to have Congress. We've been trying to get the money for two years to fix it... What [Democrats] did really set the back the system a long way," Trump said. "For 40 years, they should've done this. This is a system that's probably, on average, 50 years old... We've been working with Congress to try and get the money. I think the one good thing that comes out of it, I'm sure Congress now will give us the money to Fix it," he added. (ANI)