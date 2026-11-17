Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit Mumbai Earthshot Finalists

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai, where the Prince took the wheel of an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, driving Kate and interacting with the 15 finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 from across the world. The visit highlighted India's growing role in environmental innovation, with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Mahila Housing Trust representing the country among the 15 finalists of this year's prestigious environmental award.

During the visit, the royal couple experienced Mahindra Last Mile Mobility's electric three-wheeler, with the company being recognised as one of India's two finalists for the Earthshot Prize 2026. The other Indian finalist, Mahila Housing Trust, is developing community-led solutions aimed at strengthening climate resilience. The interaction at Bandra Reclamation Garden, set against the backdrop of Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link, brought together 15 finalists working on innovative environmental solutions from different parts of the world. The engagement also marked an important event ahead of The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is being hosted in India for the first time.

Five winners will be announced at the ceremony later on Tuesday, with each winner set to receive £1 million to support and scale their environmental solutions. The Earthshot Prize, which recognises innovative approaches to addressing environmental challenges, has brought its global platform to India this year, placing the spotlight on solutions aimed at protecting and restoring the planet. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility's electric three-wheeler represents efforts towards cleaner urban transportation, while Mahila Housing Trust's work focuses on community-driven approaches to climate resilience.

The royal couple's interaction with the finalists offered an opportunity to highlight the role of innovators and organisations working towards sustainable environmental solutions across the world. Earlier, Prince William and Kate had a busy first day in Mumbai, which included taking a ride on the Mumbai Metro, playing gully cricket with school students and meeting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Mumbai on Monday for the annual environmental awards, founded by Prince William in 2020.

The couple attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly, where the Prince spoke about India's role in finding solutions to environmental challenges. During his address, Prince William praised India's efforts towards clean energy and sustainable development. He also spoke about how economic growth and protecting the environment can go hand in hand.“There is a phrase in Hindi: 'Rang Birangi Duniya'. A world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white, and not presented as a series of false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature, but in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere,” he said.

The Prince also spoke about India's contribution to the Earthshot Prize over the years, saying that the country has the highest number of winners and finalists in the annual awards. He also praised two Indian innovations shortlisted for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, for their work in affordable housing and cleaner urban transport. Concluding his address, Prince William urged attendees to identify promising solutions, support their creators and help take their innovations to a global audience.

"Over the past six years, Earthshot has shown me that the people with the answers are already out there. Our task is to find them, back them and help them scale. I ask everyone here to support these finalists. Give them your ideas, your influence and your investment. Help them take their solutions to the world. Because the future will not be transformed by those who simply describe what is wrong. It will be transformed by those who dare to show us what is possible," he said.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17. The awards recognise efforts in five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate. Following their Mumbai engagements, Prince William and Kate are also scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks the couple's second official visit to India. Their previous joint visit to the country took place in 2016, when they also travelled to Bhutan. (ANI)