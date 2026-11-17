PM Modi Visits Manila for Quad Leaders Meeting and ASEAN Summits

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Quad leaders' meeting, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit during his ongoing visit to the Philippines, External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday. This marks the first in-person, leaders-level Quad gathering since September 2024 in Delaware, as well as the first since Donald Trump returned to the White House. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening India's strategic partnership with Southeast Asia, its Act East Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific.

In a video message shared by the MEA on X, Jaiswal outlined the Prime Minister's engagements in Manila and highlighted the warm welcome extended to him by the Indian community upon his arrival. "Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Manila yesterday. He was very warmly received. The special part of the welcome was the warmth shown by the Indian community here and the special performance of the Philippine version of Ramayan, a Filipino adaptation of Ramayan, The Maharadia Lawana Ramayan," Jaiswal said. Providing details of the Prime Minister's engagements on Tuesday, Jaiswal said Modi visited the historic Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila in the morning, where he laid the foundation stone for a new complex.

"Shortly from now, Prime Minister will be attending the India-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit, where he will talk more about India's strong commitment to the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, our Act East Policy and our vision for the Indo-Pacific. He'll also have several bilateral meetings and then attend the Quad leaders' meeting," he added. During his visit to the historic gurudwara, Modi led the foundation stone-laying ceremony for its redevelopment. Established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903, the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara is the oldest Sikh place of worship in the Philippines and has served as an important spiritual and cultural centre for the Indian community for more than a century. The redevelopment project envisages a modern five-storey complex with approximately 10,000 square metres of floor area, including dedicated facilities for parking, community activities, religious worship and Langar. The estimated construction cost is approximately 305 million Philippine pesos, equivalent to around USD 5 million. The project is expected to be completed within two years.

Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno attended the ceremony, where the Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and Sikh community. Modi arrived in Manila on Monday for his November 16-18 visit to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. Earlier, he witnessed 'Sita: The Ramayana Revisited', a theatrical presentation by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG) of Iligan City, highlighting the shared cultural and civilisational heritage between India and the Philippines. He also witnessed students of Filipino and Indian origin from Shri Sathya Sai School reciting the Purna Kumbha Shloka during a cultural event. The Prime Minister's engagements come as the Philippines hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme 'Navigating the Future'. For India, the regional meetings provide an opportunity to strengthen economic and strategic engagement with Southeast Asia, advance maritime security cooperation and discuss the evolving geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific. The review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), alongside regional security and maritime cooperation, is also expected to remain an important part of India's broader engagement with the bloc. (ANI)