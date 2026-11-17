A dramatic prison escape in Recife, Brazil, was captured on CCTV on November 14, showing three inmates attempting to flee from Leonardo Lago Prison. The footage shows the prisoners climbing the prison wall in an attempt to break free. While two of them successfully managed to scale the wall and escape, the third inmate faced an unexpected setback during the attempt.

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Third Inmate Gets Caught In Barbed Wire

As the third prisoner attempted to follow his fellow inmates, he got entangled in the barbed-wire barrier installed along the prison wall. He struggled to free himself but eventually lost his grip and came crashing down onto the ground. The CCTV footage captured the dramatic fall. Despite the painful landing, the inmate managed to get back on his feet and leave the scene. However, his escape attempt did not last long.

Escaped Inmate Recaptured, Search Underway For Two Others

Authorities managed to recapture the third inmate in the nearby area shortly after the incident. Meanwhile, the other two prisoners who successfully escaped remain on the run. Police have reportedly launched a search operation to track down the fugitives. The incident has drawn attention to the prison's security arrangements, with the CCTV footage showing how two inmates managed to get away while their accomplice was caught by the barbed-wire barrier.