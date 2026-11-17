Environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhry, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has raised concerns over the growing toll of his river-cleaning efforts on his health. The activist, who shot to fame for cleaning Madhya Pradesh's heavily polluted Ajnar River, recently shared a video showing his infected hands and clips of himself receiving treatment, expressing disappointment that people continue to dump waste into the water body despite his repeated efforts.

In a video shared on November 16, Bittu showed himself lying on a bed at what appeared to be a hospital or clinic. He also offered a glimpse of the infection affecting his hands and footage of the Ajnar River, where garbage had accumulated once again.

Speaking about the difficulties he has faced while trying to restore the river, Bittu expressed frustration over the lack of public support.

"Main apne kaam ko lekar itni zyaada musibatein jhel raha hoon, par tab bhi kuch log mera support nahi kar rahe hain (I face so many difficulties while doing this work, yet some people still do not support me)," he said.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Surendra Singh choudhry (@bittu__tabahii)

He also spoke about the impact of repeatedly entering polluted water to remove accumulated garbage.

"Nadi ko baar baar saaf karne se meri tabiyat bhi bohat zyaada kharaab ho jaati hai and mere shareer mein kai tarah ke infections ho jaate hain (Cleaning the river repeatedly takes a serious toll on my health and causes various kinds of infections in my body)," he added.

Despite the physical difficulties and disappointment, Bittu said he intended to continue his efforts, hoping that people would eventually become more responsible about keeping public spaces and water bodies clean.

Social media users react

His latest video prompted several social media users to wish him a speedy recovery. Many expressed concern about his health and criticised those who continue to pollute rivers even after witnessing the efforts made to clean them.

Some users also called for greater civic responsibility, stressing that maintaining clean water bodies should not be left to individual volunteers alone.

Bittu first came into the spotlight in September when videos of him cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar River went viral. His dedication subsequently earned him a job offer from The Ocean Cleanup, an organisation founded by Dutch environmentalist Boyan Slat.

His clean-up mission has since expanded beyond Madhya Pradesh. He travelled to Bengaluru, where he led a team of 100 people in removing waste from Turahalli Forest. He also extended his efforts to the Yamuna in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region.

During a three-day #CleanWithBittu campaign, his team reportedly collected 2,435 kg of waste from Gurugram's Khedki Daula. The next and final stop was announced as Yuva Shakti Ghat in Noida's Sector 94.

His latest video has once again highlighted a troubling question: how can rivers remain clean when people continue polluting them after every clean-up?