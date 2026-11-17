At least eight people were killed after a passenger bus plunged nearly 100 metres from a bridge into a stream near Gular market on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning, November 17.

The bus was reportedly carrying between 30 and 35 passengers when the accident took place. The incident occurred early in the morning, with authorities receiving information about the crash at around 5:30 am.

The impact of the fall left several passengers trapped in the damaged vehicle, triggering an emergency response from local authorities. The exact circumstances that led to the bus falling off the bridge are yet to be established.

SDRF Teams Rush to Spot, Rescue Operation Launched

Soon after receiving information about the accident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), stationed at Byasi and Dhalwala, reached the location and began rescue operations alongside local police personnel.

Given the depth of the fall and the difficult terrain, rescuing passengers from the stream below proved challenging. Additional SDRF personnel were also dispatched following instructions from Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi to strengthen the operation.

Injured passengers were pulled out of the wreckage and shifted to nearby hospitals in ambulances. Subsequent reports put the number of injured at 26, while the death toll remained at eight.

Senior Officials Reach Accident Site, PM Modi Expresses Grief

The seriousness of the accident prompted senior district officials to head to the site. Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey also reached the location to oversee the rescue and relief arrangements.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also conveyed his grief over the incident and assured that all possible assistance would be extended to those affected.

Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi

- PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2026

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to assess the circumstances surrounding the accident. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.