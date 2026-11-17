Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani often grabs attention with her luxurious fashion choices and expensive jewellery. Recently, a tiny pin she wore on her dress has gone viral, and its price will leave you stunned.

The Ambani family is the ultimate address for luxury and rare art pieces. Recently, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani wore a small brooch (dress pin) which is now a hot topic in the fashion world. Such pins usually cost in hundreds or thousands. But, the pin Nita Ambani wore on her dress costs a whopping Rs 15 crore. Would you believe it took not one or two, but 10 years to create this dragonfly-shaped pin? Let's see what is so special about this pin...

Nita Ambani wore this rare brooch at the newly launched 'The Library' event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. It is called Soaring Spirit. World-renowned Chinese jewellery artist Wallace Chan created this stunning pin. It took him almost 10 years to make it.

Why is this pin so expensive? What is special about it?

This small dragonfly pin uses the world's rarest and most precious gemstones. The centre of the dragonfly features a rare sparkling green 17.67-carat Tsavorite Garnet gemstone. Yellow diamonds, fancy colour diamonds, rubies, and pink stones surround it.

Unlike a normal pin, this is made of extremely light and flexible titanium metal. Because of this, when Nita Ambani walks or moves, this dragonfly also moves like a real one. It truly looks like a beautiful dragonfly has landed on her.

Wallace Chan designed these dragonfly wings inspired by the 'Abacus' used in mathematics. A dragonfly constantly calculates time, speed, and the surrounding environment while flying in the air. This brooch is a symbol of a great message that humans should also blend with nature, overcome any obstacles, and move forward freely with limitless possibilities.

Royal look with the pin...

Nita Ambani chose a very simple and classy outfit to specifically highlight the Rs 15 crore masterpiece. Wearing this dragonfly brooch on the left shoulder of a light-coloured linen pant suit grabs everyone's attention.