As the IPL 2027 retention and release deadline of November 17, Tuesday, draws closer, all 10 franchises are finalising their squads ahead of the mini-auction in Goa, which will take place on December 16.

The deadline for retention and release was extended by two days from the original date of November 15 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to avoid a clash with the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand, which the Men in Blue won by 22 runs at Bay Oval and clinched a 3-1 series win.

Ahead of the retention and release, franchises were involved in a series of high-profile pre-auction trades to reshape their core squads. The Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings pulled off a blockbuster swap involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh at INR 18 crore, sending the former skipper to PBKS and bringing the left-arm pacer to the five-time IPL champions.

Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants at a revised fee of INR 15 crore, a drop from INR 27 crore, while left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved the other way at his existing price of INR 13.50 crore. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings completed a four-player deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad, which saw Liam Livingstone (INR 6 crore) and Jack Edwards (3 crore) join the five-time champions. In comparison, pacers Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.8 crore) and Nathan Ellis (INR 2 crore) moved the other way.

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Uncertainty over MS Dhoni's IPL Future

As the IPL 2027 retention and release deadline approaches, the focus has shifted to MS Dhoni's future in the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of the 6 PM IST submission deadline. Like other franchises, the five-time IPL champions have not dropped a hint regarding the players they will retain and release.

However, the speculation as well as uncertainty over 45-year-old Dhoni's future, as well as whether he will play another season, remain a major talking point. Having missed the entire IPL 2026 due to a calf injury and fitness setback, the former CSK skipper and legendary wicketkeeper-batter's availability for the 2027 campaign remains the final piece of the puzzle for the franchise.

Despite the calf injury, Dhoni was involved in Chennai Super Kings' training sessions and pre-match net sessions during IPL 2026, even though he did not accompany the team to match venues. His only appearance during the previous season of the tournament was at the Chepauk Stadium, where he joined his teammates for CSK's lap of honour in their final home match on May 18.

NO MS DHONI IN IPL 2027

- MS Dhoni is unlikely to feature in playing XI of CSK in IPL 2027. (Nitin Srivastav/Sports Tak). Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 16, 2026

MS Dhoni's last appearance in the IPL was in 2025, when he took over the CSK captaincy midway through the season after Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained a hairline fracture of his right elbow during CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals on March 30, 2025, in Guwahati and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the season.

In the 2026 season, Dhoni missed the entire IPL due to a persistent calf injury that hampered his recovery and prevented him from returning to competitive action. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter did not feature in any of CSK's 14 matches.

Will CSK Retain MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2027 Auction?

The Chennai Super Kings face a crucial decision over whether to retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2027, with uncertainty surrounding his availability for another season. In the previous two IPL seasons, Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player for INR 4 crore, following the BCCI's reintroduction of the uncapped player rule ahead of IPL 2025.

However, with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter turning 45 in July this year, CSK's decision could depend on his fitness, willingness to continue playing, and the franchise's long-term plans. The franchise's CEO, Kasi Vishwanath, has maintained that the decision rests entirely with Dhoni.

Speaking to PTI, the CSK CEO said, "Dhoni hasn't yet said he won't play. So let's wait." He also said that the franchise would welcome the former captain in any capacity, whether as a player, coach or mentor.

MS Dhoni's decision is expected to be officially confirmed when the franchise submits its final squad list to the BCCI ahead of today's 6 PM IST deadline. If Dhoni gets retained by the Chennai Super Kings, his salary cap is likely to be retained at INR 4 crore under the BCCI's reinstated uncapped player regulation, mirroring the valuation structure used by the five-time IPL champions ahead of the previous two seasons.

As of Tuesday morning, CSK are widely expected to retain Dhoni in their squad for IPL 2027, although his availability as a player remains uncertain.

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