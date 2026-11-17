Amazon MGM Studios' announcement of Robert Pattinson as the seventh 007 under director Denis Villeneuve triggered widespread casting wishlists, with Margaret Qualley, Zendaya, and Inde Navarrette emerging as frontrunners on the Bond Girl wishlist. fans can't get enough of Pattinson's sauve look and they are beyond excited to find out who will be the next Bond girl!

The upcoming film marks the franchise's first flagship production under full Amazon MGM Studios ownership following Daniel Craig's final appearance in 2021. With Villeneuve directing, attention has shifted to who will join Pattinson on screen. As speculation grows across social media and prediction platforms, the wishlist associates these potential roles with Robert Pattinson, framing how a fresh generation of co-stars might complement his iteration of James Bond.

Why Margaret Qualley Leads Prediction Markets

Following her 007-themed musical performance at the 97th Academy Awards, Margaret Qualley surged to the top of casting prediction charts. Platform Kalshi saw her odds climb rapidly as film fans highlighted her performances in The Substance and Maid. Qualley brings vintage screen energy mixed with modern theatrical intensity. Betting markets quickly positioned her ahead of fellow contenders.

Her rapid rise on Kalshi reflects widespread interest in pairing her expressive style with Villeneuve's direction. Fans and odds-makers point to her combination of classic Hollywood presence and modern edge as key reasons for her strong positioning at the top of the board.

The Dune Connection and Creative Partnerships

On the blockbuster front, Zendaya presents established creative ties to the project. She worked under Villeneuve across both Dune films and recently starred alongside Pattinson in The Drama. Her involvement would bring proved working chemistry to the reboot, backed by prior experience with both the director and the new lead actor. The race remains open.

Zendaya's track record in major studio releases and her established rapport with Pattinson make her a frequently discussed option among industry observers. Her existing collaborative history with Villeneuve provides a natural foundation for prospective project developments.

Indie Contenders and Expanded Fan Wishlists

From the indie sphere, 2026 thriller Obsession put Inde Navarrette directly into fan speculation. Audience reaction to her breakout performance positioned her as a grounded, youthful alternative for the franchise's new direction. Other names circulating among odds-makers include Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sydney Sweeney.

Across fan discussions and betting forums, the wishlist associates these potential roles with Robert Pattinson, with audiences comparing how each actress's distinct background-from indie breakthroughs to established blockbuster roles-might match Pattinson's presence as the seventh 007.

What Comes Next for the 007 Reboot

This project represents the first major 007 effort developed entirely under Amazon MGM Studios ownership following Daniel Craig's departure after 2021. As the franchise transitions into its next era, interest in key secondary roles continues to build.

Amazon MGM Studios has not yet announced formal audition dates or secondary casting decisions for the project. Pre-production schedule details and principal photography dates are expected to be confirmed in upcoming studio updates as Villeneuve and the studio advance their timeline.