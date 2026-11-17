MENAFN - IANS) Turin, Nov 17 (IANS) Daniil Medvedev kickstarted his ATP Finals campaign with a win over home favourite and debutant Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4), 6-3 inside Inalpi Arena.

Medvedev, who is making his seventh appearance after missing out in 2025, is now 1-0 in the Ivan Lendl Group as he chases his second ATP Finals title.

Medvedev made six consecutive appearances at the ATP Finals from 2019 to 2024, highlighted by his memorable run to the 2020 title. On that occasion, he defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal and World No. 3 Dominic Thiem en route to the trophy.

After missing out on qualification in 2025, Medvedev bounced back in impressive fashion throughout the 2026 season, winning four tour-level titles and recording 53 victories - the second-most on the ATP Tour, behind World No. 1 Alexander Zverev (66).

The fourth-seeded Medvedev will next face Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday. Having fallen to 0-1 in the Ivan Lendl Group, Cobolli will now look to continue his quest to join Berrettini, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti as the only Italian men to record a singles victory at this event when he next faces Frances Tiafoe.

Earlier, second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 to move to 1-0 in the Ivan Lendl Group.

Alcaraz is making his fourth appearance at the year-end event, with his best result coming last year, when he lost to Jannik Sinner in the title match.

The 23-year-old Spaniard arrives in northern Italy in red-hot form, having won consecutive titles in Paris and Vienna in the past month.

Alcaraz is chasing his 30th tour-level title and sixth of the season this week. He missed four months of the year due to a wrist injury, but has been impressive since his return at the US Open in August, winning 20 of his 22 matches, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index.