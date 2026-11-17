MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 17 (IANS) New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra is relishing his return to international cricket after spending nearly two months recovering from a shoulder dislocation, with the 26-year-old set to feature in the opening Test against India at his home venue, the Basin Reserve, from November 19.

Ravindra's absence from New Zealand's recent white-ball assignments against India, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, left him watching from the sidelines as his teammates took the field. The all-rounder admitted that missing out was difficult, but said the prospect of playing at Wellington made his comeback particularly special.

“I think watching the guys play on TV, you get a little bit of FOMO (fear of missing out). You want to be out there. And yeah, I'm super looking forward to, especially in Wellington, back at your home ground. So I'm really looking forward to it,” Ravindra said at the pre-series press conference.

His injury occurred in September during the filming of a promotional video, when an attempt at a diving catch resulted in a shoulder dislocation. Having last played for New Zealand in their 2-1 Test series victory over England in June, Ravindra has since focused on regaining full fitness.

The recovery programme involved eight weeks of rehabilitation, supported by the team's medical and conditioning staff. Once he had completed the initial work, Ravindra was able to devote the final three to four weeks to batting preparation, with a particular emphasis on the demands of the longest format.

“It's been a lot of rehab,” Ravindra said.“I think from dislocation, it's been eight weeks. So I had a great support group of doctors, physios, etc. S&C (strength and conditioning) trainers, and obviously being able to do a lot of batting in the last sort of three or four weeks.

The uninterrupted red-ball preparation, he added, offered a welcome change from the usual cycle of switching between formats and tournaments.

“I think when you're thinking about training, instruction, training, it's nice to just lock in on red-ball stuff. We obviously know, to be fair, although the one day work, it's sort of look like Test match batting at times. So there's probably a little bit of that. But yeah, it's been nice to just get the red ball and white pads and not worry about too much sort of putting pressure back on bowlers, but doing it in my own way. So it's been nice to have a red-ball block. You know, typically we don't have that. It's usually to tournament to tournament or it's, you know, series to series,” he said.

With the opening Test taking place at the Basin Reserve, Ravindra also shared his expectations of the conditions at a venue he knows well. He anticipates a surface offering assistance to New Zealand's pace attack, while retaining the bounce and carry that have contributed to several memorable Test contests there in recent years.

“A lot of people say about Test cricket in New Zealand, 'always plays a bit better than it looks,'” he said.“I think the grass coverage and the green tinge sort of makes us a bit, 'oh, like, what's it going to do? Is it going to nip a bounce seam?' But that's a standard Test wicket. I think new ball's always going to do that.

“But you've seen some fantastic scores and great games of cricket played here at the Basin the last few years. So I expect it to be a good wicket, as always is. Nice bounce, nice carry. But yeah, I mean, it's Test cricket in New Zealand. You're always going to have probably the seams dominating with a bit of, like, chipping with the spinners,” Ravindra stated.

The India series will mark the beginning of a demanding stretch for New Zealand, with the second Test scheduled to begin in Christchurch on November 27. The team will subsequently travel to Australia for a four-Test series that includes the traditional Boxing Day and New Year's fixtures.

New Zealand head into the India Tests at the top of the World Test Championship standings with 72.22 percentage points, narrowly ahead of defending champions South Africa, who are on 71.43 percentage points. Ravindra's return adds an important option to their batting resources as they look to maintain their position in the standings during a crucial phase of the Test calendar.