MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ras Al Khaimah's recent growth has been built in large part on tourism, real estate and infrastructure. At the third Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit (RAKIS 2026), which closed on November 12, those sectors shared the agenda with another engine of growth: technology and the founders who build it.

Held at the RAK Exhibition Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the summit was hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and organized by Valiant Market Services. Its theme,“Bridging Markets, Building Alliances,” set the tone for two days focused on cross-border capital and partnerships.

The numbers behind the momentum

The figures shared by the organisers explain the investor interest. Ras Al Khaimah drew more than Dh771.5 million in new capital investment in the first half of 2026, registered 967 new establishments and welcomed 1,399 investors from 68 nationalities. More than 50,000 companies already operate in the emirate.

The headline number is notable, but the breadth of the investor base says more. Capital arriving from 68 nationalities points to an emirate building international reach, not depending on a single market.

The founder question

That reach framed the keynote delivered by Nabil Arnous, chief commercial officer of Innovation City. His address,“Where Innovation Meets Opportunity: Why Ras Al Khaimah Is the Next Base for Global Founders,” tackled a question every mobile founder now asks: where to build next.

The case he set out placed Ras Al Khaimah and Innovation City at the centre of that decision for international technology companies looking to establish and scale in the region.

Where the sectors converge

The summit's six focus sectors made the logic visible. Real estate, construction, energy, logistics and tourism are increasingly shaped by data, automation and artificial intelligence. As those industries expand in Ras Al Khaimah, they create demand for the companies that supply the technology.

That is the space Innovation City is designed to serve, with companies working in AI, gaming, advanced software, robotics, digital health, applied research and the creator economy. Growth in the emirate's established industries and growth in its technology base reinforce each other.

A national ambition, delivered locally

The UAE has set out a clear ambition to lead in artificial intelligence and the digital economy. RAKIS showed how Ras Al Khaimah is contributing to that goal: by matching investment growth with a dedicated home for the founders who turn national strategy into working companies.

With a clear vision, growing global investment and a dedicated home for technology companies, Ras Al Khaimah is building its place at the heart of the UAE's digital future.