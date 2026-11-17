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Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the 'Middle East and Africa, has launched Women in Impact – Releasing Your High Potential', a dedicated talent development programme designed to empower female employees, strengthen their professional capabilities and support their continued growth within the Group.

The initiative forms part of the Group's broader Human Capital strategy to foster a high-performing and inclusive workplace while building a strong pipeline of talented female professionals equipped to contribute to the Group's long-term success. It also reinforces QNB's commitment investing in its people, in line with the human development pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Designed to help participants realise their potential, the programme focuses on developing essential and soft skills, including self-awareness, confidence, communication, personal effectiveness, and ability to create a positive impact in their professional environments. Through an engaging and interactive learning experience, participants are encouraged to recognise their strengths, overcome challenges, embrace a growth mindset, and take greater ownership of their professional development.

This initiative comes withing QNB's firm commitment to empower female talent as essential to building a strong, resilient, and future-ready organisation. It also reflects the Group's keenness to create meaningful development opportunities that enable women to unlock their potential, strengthen their confidence, and expand their professional impact. It also aims to inspire them to take ownership of their development, embrace new opportunities and contribute to the continued success of the Group.

The programme covers key areas of professional development, including Emotional Intelligence for Workplace Excellence; Presentation Skills & Executive Presence; and Conversational Intelligence & the Impact of Unconscious Bias in the Workplace. Through these focused learning experiences, participants develop greater self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and interpersonal effectiveness, while strengthening their ability to communicate with confidence, influence others and demonstrate executive presence.

The programme also promotes meaningful workplace conversations, supporting effective collaboration, stronger professional relationships, and informed decision-making.

Through initiatives such as Women in Impact, the Group continues to foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development, empowering employees to reach their full potential while building a strong pipeline of future talent to support the Group's long-term strategic ambitions.