MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fourteen schools across Qatar are showcasing students' creative work at the Mulhamoon Exhibition 2026: Ideas, Art, and AI, which opened at Qatar National Library (QNL) Monday.

His Excellency Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, Minister of State and President of QNL, inaugurated the exhibition, which the library organised in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

Speaking to Gulf Times, Ghanima Badr al-Darwish, head of Children's and Young Adults' Programmes at QNL, said 14 schools, including seven primary and seven preparatory schools, were taking part in the exhibition.

“We also included a school for students with hearing disabilities, as people with disabilities are among the main groups we aim to engage,” she said.

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The exhibition takes students through three stages. They begin by writing original stories, which other students turn into drawings and artwork. They then use artificial intelligence to create digital versions of their work.

Students can compare their original drawings with AI-generated images to see how technology changes or interprets their ideas.

“We want students to learn how to use artificial intelligence wisely. The idea should come from their own minds, while AI should help them develop it rather than replace their thinking,” al-Darwish told Gulf Times.

During the opening ceremony, Maram al-Mahmoud, manager of Children's and Young Adults' Programs and Services at QNL, said the exhibition gave students an opportunity to share their views about the future of technology.

She said students expressed their hopes and concerns through their stories and artwork, reflecting how they see a future in which technology will play a greater role in everyday life.

“Some students discovered how AI could add new details to their work, while others found that it changed their original ideas or did not fully understand what they wanted to express,” she said.

Al-Mahmoud said Mulhamoon was the fourth student exhibition organised by QNL, providing children with opportunities to develop their artistic and literary talents.

She also highlighted the exhibition's accessibility features, which allow visitors with visual and hearing disabilities to explore the displayed works.

Writers, artists and specialists worked with students throughout the programme, helping them develop their stories and artwork.

The exhibition runs until March 12, 2027, giving visitors an opportunity to explore students' work and learn how they used AI in the creative process.

Mulhamoon Exhibition 2026 QNL HBKU