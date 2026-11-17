MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha's growing design scene is creating more space for experimentation, collaboration and public engagement, according to Yasmeen Suleiman, designer, educator and head of the Materials Library at VCUarts Qatar.

Speaking to Gulf Times at Tomorrow Matters: New Materialities in Design, she said platforms such as Doha Design District help support creative practice while giving the public a closer look at how designers work with materials and ideas.

“The more diverse we're able to get in terms of the different opportunities and activities that happen, the better. It makes the scene and the community richer,” she said.

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Doha Design District VCUarts Qatar