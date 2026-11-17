MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh has secured an assurance of support from UN Tourism for developing its tourism infrastructure and promoting local destinations to international travelers.

The commitment came during a meeting between Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat and UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais in Montreal, Canada, on the sidelines of the seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) headquarters.

According to a ministry press release issued on November 17, the discussions focused on improving air connectivity and expanding Bangladesh's presence in the global tourism market.

Millat outlined the country's tourism potential, citing its beaches, mangrove forests, hills and eco-tourism attractions. He said these resources could help draw foreign visitors and create opportunities for international investment.

The minister also sought UN Tourism's assistance in upgrading tourism facilities and increasing global awareness of Bangladesh as a travel destination.

Al Nuwais praised the government's tourism development initiatives and invited the minister to attend the World Tourism Industry Conference in South Korea in May 2027.

She also suggested that Bangladesh host an international tourism event, offering the organization's support.

Millat invited the secretary-general to visit Bangladesh, and she expressed interest in the trip.

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