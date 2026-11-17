MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Menlo Security, the leader in Browser Security for human and agentic workforces, today announced the Menlo IRIS Browser Extension, which gives security teams visibility into and control over what happens inside the browsers employees already use, from shadow AI use to risky third-party extensions. With no browser to replace, no hardware to add, and a simple extension form factor to install, Menlo IRIS can go from proof of value to deployment fast.

Many organizations assume their firewalls, secure web gateways, and endpoint tools already cover the browser. Most of that protection was built for the network and the endpoint, though, and misses what happens inside the browser session, where work now happens. Everyday actions like copying, pasting, uploading, and taking screenshots often go unseen, which shows up clearly in the case of employees' GenAI use. According to the Verizon 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report, regular use of AI on corporate devices tripled from 15% to 45% of employees in one year, and 67% of users are using non-corporate accounts on their corporate devices to access AI services.

Browser extensions added by users create another blind spot. Most security teams know extensions can carry risk, but few know how many are installed across their users' devices, and an extension's risk profile can change at any time without notice. Complicating Shadow AI issues still further, Verizon's 2026 DBIR also found that the average company has more than 15% of users running unauthorized AI browser extensions.

“Security teams know the browser is a blind spot. Many have put off fixing it because they didn't want to replace their existing security stack or take on a big migration project. Menlo IRIS removes those obstacles. Menlo IRIS slots seamlessly into tools the security team is already running, and even a small team can get essential security running quickly on the browsers employees already use. This delivers immediate visibility into where company data is going, including into AI tools,” said Bill Robbins, CEO of Menlo Security.

Menlo IRIS closes the Browser Security gap with secure enterprise browser controls, delivered as a centrally managed extension that security teams can deploy and run. Key capabilities include:

Data-loss controls: Clipboard, print, upload, and download controls, watermarking, read-only pages, developer tools restrictions, and screenshot deterrence help keep sensitive data from leaving the session. Guardrails for GenAI and the wider web: Web filtering steers users toward sanctioned tools, including GenAI, and controls what data goes into them without banning the tools people rely on. File security: Inline inspection for DLP violations, viruses, and malware, with optional Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) to deliver clean, usable files instead of simply blocking them. Extension audit, risk profiling, and control: An enterprise-wide inventory of third-party browser extensions with real-time risk scores and management controls, giving teams visibility most have never had. Threat Prevention via optional HEAT Shield AI to defend against zero-day phishing, social engineering, and malvertising exploits at click time. Identity and oversight: Forced authentication to the extension and centralized web logging provide teams the audit trail they need for SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR reviews and cyber insurance questionnaires.

Menlo IRIS deploys through the Chrome Web Store, Microsoft Intune, JAMF, or other MDM and UEM tools, and works on Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox, and Chromium-based AI browsers. Because users keep their own browser, its vendor's security patches continue to reach them as released. Most controls are enforced directly in the browser session, with no proxy routing traffic and no inline decryption slowing users down, so Menlo IRIS works alongside existing network and endpoint tools instead of replacing them.

The Menlo IRIS Browser Extension is available now. To learn more or request a demo, visit

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Menlo IRIS Browser Extension? Menlo IRIS is a browser extension from Menlo Security that brings enterprise-grade security, control, and visibility to the browsers employees already use, including data-loss controls, web governance and GenAI guardrails, file security, and third-party extension visibility. Menlo IRIS also provides defense from phishing and social engineering with the addition of HEAT Shield AI. Menlo IRIS can also remove embedded malware from files, with the addition of file security with CDR.

How is Menlo IRIS deployed? Menlo IRIS installs through any browser extension store or via tools you already use. Menlo IRIS can go from proof of value to deployment quickly with no browser replacement or new hardware.

How does Menlo IRIS help organizations govern GenAI use? Security teams can see which AI sites and tools are in use, steer people toward sanctioned ones, and control what data goes into them, without banning the tools employees rely on.

Does Menlo IRIS replace existing security tools? No. Menlo IRIS adds browser-level visibility and control alongside existing network, endpoint, and identity tools, filling gaps instead of duplicating controls.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security is the pioneer of the Browser Security Platform (BSP), the industry's first infrastructure designed to govern a hybrid workforce of humans and autonomous AI agents. By centering the browser as the new enterprise operating system, Menlo provides a "Guardian Runtime" that resolves the unique risks created when AI agents operate at machine-speed without human skepticism. The Menlo platform enables the agentic enterprise to scale AI with confidence, providing universal connectivity to legacy data and unified zero-day threat prevention across every session. Trusted by over 1,000 global enterprises, including eight of the ten largest financial institutions and major government agencies, Menlo protects over 8 million users and millions of simultaneous AI agent sessions. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, and backed by investors including JPMorgan Chase, American Express Ventures, and Vista Equity Partners, Menlo is securing the browser for the agentic age. Learn more at .

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