MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has held a series of meetings with senior European Union (EU) officials to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the bloc.

Hajiyev announced the meetings in a post on his X account.

According to Hajiyev, he met with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood (DG ENEST); Anna-Maria Boura, Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council; and Simon Mordue, Chief Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Commission.

The discussions focused on strategic priorities, shared interests and opportunities to further strengthen the Azerbaijan-EU partnership through practical initiatives and tangible results.

Particular attention was given to transport connectivity and energy security, which remain key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.