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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai International Airport handled 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, a 28.1 per cent decline from a year earlier as the Middle East conflict disrupted flights, operator Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

The figures showed traffic remained substantially below last year's levels despite an improvement during the summer. Passenger numbers reached 18.8 million in the July-to-September quarter, down 22.1 per cent year on year, while August was the busiest month of the period with 6.6 million travellers.

<p>Dubai Airports expects more than 70 million passengers to pass through the airport this year, compared with a record 95.2 million in 2025. The operator has also pushed back its target of handling 100 million passengers annually to 2027 as airlines rebuild routes and capacity.</p> <p>The conflict, which began on February 28, prompted airspace restrictions across parts of the region and forced airlines to cancel, divert or reschedule flights. Higher fuel costs and the suspension of services by international carriers compounded disruption at Gulf aviation hubs, including Dubai, a major interchange for long-haul journeys.</p> <p>The nine-month decline was less severe than the 31.3 per cent drop recorded during the first half, when Dubai International handled 31.5 million passengers. Traffic increased from 13 million in the second quarter to 18.8 million in the third, indicating that more services and travellers returned as the year progressed, although volumes remained below those of 2025.</p> <p>Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said the return of airlines and strengthening connections would support operations through the remainder of the year.“We expect to welcome more than 70 million guests this year,” he said, adding that the company was seeking to accommodate further growth while simplifying passenger journeys.</p> See also Saudi fund assets forecast to cross $400 billion in 2027 <p>Dubai International is now served by 57 airlines linking the emirate with 235 destinations in 101 countries. British Airways resumed Dubai services earlier this month after suspending flights during the conflict. Other returning operators include Royal Air Maroc, SunExpress and Cebu Pacific, while further resumptions are planned in the coming weeks.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The change in the passenger mix illustrates the airport's dependence on both travel to Dubai and connections between international destinations. During September, passengers beginning or ending their journeys in Dubai accounted for 49 per cent of traffic, while those transferring between flights represented 51 per cent. Dubai Airports expects direct traffic to increase during the winter tourism and events season.</p> <p>India remained the largest country market during the third quarter, accounting for 2.6 million passengers. Saudi Arabia followed with 1.4 million and the United Kingdom with 1.3 million. Pakistan contributed 800,000 passengers, followed by the United States with 640,000 and Germany with 480,000.</p> <p>London was the busiest individual city market, with 784,000 passengers, ahead of Mumbai at 528,000 and New Delhi at 525,000. Riyadh and Jeddah accounted for 500,000 and 490,000 passengers respectively. The figures reflect the importance of routes connecting Dubai with major South Asian, European and Gulf cities. Among leisure destinations, traffic to Milan rose 20 per cent, Phuket 17 per cent and Cape Town 14 per cent.</p> <p>Other operating indicators also remained weaker than last year. Aircraft movements fell 27.6 per cent to 243,000 between January and September, including 92,800 in the third quarter. Cargo volumes declined 23.2 per cent to 1.215 million tonnes, of which 464,000 tonnes were handled between July and September.</p> See also UAE Coast Guard evacuates 22 from burning cargo vessel <p>The average passenger load factor was 74 per cent for the nine-month period, three percentage points below the corresponding period last year. The average number of passengers per aircraft movement was 211, a decline of 0.8 per cent.</p> <p>Dubai Airports said it was investing in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and biometric systems to manage passenger flows more efficiently within existing facilities. Griffiths said combining technology with improved procedures could create additional capacity without expanding the airport's physical footprint.</p> <p>Operational data showed that 99.9 per cent of departing passengers spent less than 10 minutes at passport control during the third quarter, while the same proportion of arriving passengers cleared immigration in less than 15 minutes. Security queues were below five minutes for 99.7 per cent of passengers.</p> <p>The airport processed 48 million bags during the first nine months, with 91 per cent delivered within 45 minutes of arrival. Baggage handling accuracy stood at 99.73 per cent, and the mishandled baggage rate was 2.67 bags per 1,000 passengers.</p> <p> Also published on Medium.</p> <h2></h2>