Dubai Airport Passenger Traffic Drops 28.1% Amid Conflict Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiDubai International Airport handled 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, a 28.1 per cent decline from a year earlier as the Middle East conflict disrupted flights, operator Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.
The figures showed traffic remained substantially below last year's levels despite an improvement during the summer. Passenger numbers reached 18.8 million in the July-to-September quarter, down 22.1 per cent year on year, while August was the busiest month of the period with 6.6 million travellers.
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