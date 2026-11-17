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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

First Abu Dhabi Bank plans to raise up to AED15 billion ($4.1 billion) through a rights issue, seeking shareholder approval for one of the Middle East's largest bank capital raisings as it prepares to expand lending and investment.

The UAE's biggest lender by assets said its board had approved the proposal to issue 1,109,467,456 new shares at AED13.52 each. The offer price represents a 30 per cent discount to the bank's closing share price on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on 10 November.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory clearance and a vote at a general assembly scheduled for 7 December. The bank expects to complete the offering during the first quarter of 2027, with the final entitlement ratio, eligibility date and subscription timetable to be disclosed following approvals.

Existing eligible shareholders will be offered shares in proportion to their holdings, enabling them to preserve their ownership percentages if they subscribe fully. Investors who do not participate could see their stakes diluted as the bank expands its issued share capital.

Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor and FAB's largest shareholder, intends to take up its full entitlement. Mubadala holds 37.9 per cent of the lender, making its participation an important source of support for the proposed transaction.

FAB said the additional capital would support growth in the UAE and its international operations, with financing opportunities linked to infrastructure, cross-border trade, technology and artificial intelligence. The bank also intends to use its strengthened balance sheet to expand client relationships while maintaining liquidity and financial flexibility.

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Hana Al Rostamani, FAB's group chief executive, said the capital would be deployed with discipline, focusing on opportunities that improve the bank's competitive position and generate sustainable shareholder returns. The proposal comes alongside a set of higher medium-term performance ambitions disclosed by the lender.

For 2026 to 2031, FAB is targeting annual growth of 10 to 15 per cent in both loans and revenue. It aims to deliver return on tangible equity above 17 per cent through the economic cycle, raising its previous guidance of more than 16 per cent.

The bank is also targeting cumulative dividend payments exceeding AED50 billion over the period. Its financial framework calls for a common equity tier-one capital ratio above 14 per cent before dividends, a cost of risk below 70 basis points and continued AA-minus credit strength.

Between 2020 and 2025, FAB distributed AED44 billion in cash dividends, the bank said. It also reported that its return on tangible equity had reached 19.2 per cent, compared with a level 6.2 percentage points lower in 2020, reflecting stronger earnings performance.

The capital raising would increase the number of shares in issue by approximately 10 per cent. In an investor presentation, FAB estimated the transaction would add around 190 basis points to its common equity tier-one capital ratio, providing additional capacity to fund lending without compromising its stated capital targets.

The announcement follows the release of third-quarter results showing a 6 per cent increase in net profit from a year earlier. Total assets stood at approximately AED1.47 trillion at the end of September, reinforcing FAB's position as the largest bank in the Emirates by that measure.

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The proposed fundraising also creates a decision for minority investors over whether to commit fresh capital to retain their proportional holdings. Although the subscription price is below the market price before the announcement, the discount alone does not determine the economic benefit of participating because the value of shares adjusts when rights are detached.

FAB's international presence extends to more than 20 markets, and the lender has identified 25 trade corridors linked to the UAE. It expects financing demand from cross-border investment and major projects to contribute to its planned expansion, although its published growth and profitability targets remain forecasts rather than guaranteed outcomes.

Chairman Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the rights issue would reinforce FAB's capacity to support investment within the UAE and abroad. The bank has emphasised that capital deployment will be governed by risk-adjusted returns rather than growth targets alone.

FAB will serve as lead manager, bookrunner and sole receiving bank for the offering. JPMorgan is acting as financial adviser, while Allen Overy Shearman Sterling is legal adviser. Detailed subscription arrangements will be published once the necessary approvals have been obtained.