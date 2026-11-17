Jpmorgan Restores Transactions After Banking Payments Disruption Arabian Post
The country's largest bank attributed the disruption to a temporary software bug affecting hardware systems. It said the problem was not linked to a cyberattack and could have slowed transfers involving other financial institutions, but denied a systemic failure.
Customers of Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank and Truist reported problems Monday, while complaints concerning the Zelle payment service also increased, according to Downdetector, which tracks outage complaints.
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