MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> JPMorgan Chase said transactions were processing normally again on Monday evening after a software fault delayed payments and prompted thousands of complaints about banking services nationwide.

The country's largest bank attributed the disruption to a temporary software bug affecting hardware systems. It said the problem was not linked to a cyberattack and could have slowed transfers involving other financial institutions, but denied a systemic failure.

Customers of Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank and Truist reported problems Monday, while complaints concerning the Zelle payment service also increased, according to Downdetector, which tracks outage complaints.

<p>Chase subsequently confirmed that transactions were processing normally again. Its earlier statement said some operations were taking longer than usual but customers retained access to their accounts and money. The bank did not provide an overall figure for affected customers or specify how many transactions had been delayed. The bank did not say whether customers would need to take additional steps to complete previously delayed payments.</p> <p>The disruptions were particularly visible in digital banking, where users described difficulties signing in, checking balances and transferring funds. Some Chase customers encountered an application notice stating:“Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later.”</p> <p>Downdetector recorded nearly 4,800 reports involving Chase at approximately 2pm Eastern time, exceeding the numbers recorded for other banks. Those figures represent complaints submitted to the website, rather than a verified count of customers affected.</p> <p>JPMorgan said other institutions could have experienced delays only when they were parties to transactions involving its systems. That distinction was significant because simultaneous complaints at several banks did not necessarily mean each institution had suffered an independent technology breakdown.</p> See also BR Shetty pursues $15bn damages against Bank of Baroda <p>US Bank said its own systems were not directly affected. However, customers sending or receiving Zelle payments involving another financial institution could experience delays, it acknowledged. The statement indicated how problems with transactions crossing banking networks could reach users whose own bank remained operational.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Zelle also denied that its central payment network had failed. The service said it was operating normally, although difficulties at participating banks could interfere with individual customers' payments. Its explanation separated the availability of the network itself from the ability of individual banks to complete transfers.</p> <p>Bank of America similarly said its systems had operated normally throughout Monday, despite complaints recorded against its services. Capital One, another institution appearing among outage reports, said it had not been affected and was continuing to operate normally.</p> <p>Wells Fargo acknowledged technical difficulties on its website and said it was working to resolve them. Customers had reported problems signing in, retrieving account balances and completing transactions. The extent to which its difficulties were connected to Chase's software fault was not established.</p> <p>At Chase, reported problems went beyond delayed electronic payments. Customers described interruptions to online account functions, bank transfers and wire transfers. One customer in Dallas said he had been unable to deposit a cheque at a branch after staff indicated their system was unavailable.</p> <p>Other complaints mentioned automated teller machines and mobile banking applications, although individual reports could not establish whether every malfunction shared the same underlying cause. The differing accounts reflected how an interruption to transaction processing can appear to customers as several distinct service problems.</p> See also European refrigeration hacks expose Gulf retail security risks <p>JPMorgan identified the source as a software bug in on-premises hardware, rather than a compromise of its computer systems. Its explanation provided no additional technical detail about the affected equipment or the precise sequence that produced the processing delays.</p> <p>The company said it had been working to restore normal operations. Confirmation of resumed processing came later on Monday, after outage complaints rose sharply before beginning to subside.</p> <p>Zelle allows customers to send money between participating US bank accounts, through banking applications. Its operator, Early Warning Services, is owned by seven financial institutions: Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, US Bank and Wells Fargo.</p> <p>The ownership structure does not mean that every participating bank uses identical processing systems. Each bank remains responsible for its customers' accounts and funds, while Zelle provides the network through which participating institutions exchange payment instructions.</p> <p>Downdetector's statistics are based on customer reports and can register complaints about delayed payments even when an institution's underlying systems remain available. Its figures therefore provide an indication of customer experience rather than a definitive measurement of network availability.</p> <h2></h2>