Microsoft Restores Cloud Services After Gateway Software Failure Arabian Post
The company said the disruption, which began on Thursday, 12 November, lasted almost 24 hours before active customer impact ended on Friday. Its preliminary post-incident report, dated 15 November, traced the failure to three interacting problems: a dormant software bug, increased traffic following a Teams network switch and temporarily reduced server capacity.
At the worst point, more than 80% of servers supporting a critical networking gateway became unresponsive, preventing customers from connecting to Exchange Online, Microsoft's cloud email and calendar platform. Failures spread internationally as automated systems redirected traffic towards remaining servers, placing those machines under additional pressure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment