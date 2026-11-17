Woman Rescued From Rubble Of Damaged Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia
According to him, Russian forces attacked an industrial facility.
"A 51-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble. Her condition is stable," the post said.
The woman was taken to a city hospital for medical examination.Read also: Power outages most severe in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia – Ukrenergo
As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia yesterday evening, injuring an elderly woman, who sustained blast injuries.
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