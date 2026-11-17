MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semiki, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Russian forces attacked an industrial facility.

"A 51-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble. Her condition is stable," the post said.

The woman was taken to a city hospital for medical examination.

Power outages most severe in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia – Ukrenergo

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia yesterday evening, injuring an elderly woman, who sustained blast injuries.