Traffic Suspended On Kyiv's Northern And Southern Bridges Following Russian Attacks
"Traffic on the Northern and Southern bridges has been temporarily suspended following enemy strikes on Kyiv," the statement said.Read also: Crimean Bridge closed after attack – media
According to the KCSA, public transport routes that normally use these bridges have been changed.
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